Several students from Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County won academic honors for the fall semester at Averett University in Danville.
Named to the president’s list for attaining a 4.0 grade-point average were Allison Nicole Haran and Madison Faith Martin.
Those earning dean’s list honors, for a 3.4 or higher GPA were Kyra Tenae Bailey, Austin Reid Blankenship, Casey Wayne Brannon, Kimberly Jane Mangum, Tyler Jordan Pace, Christopher Raymond Mohr, Tristan Daniel Shelton, Jenifer Faye Silva, Saul Alejandro Velazquez, Sarah Elizabeth Walker and Shylah Joelle Barnard Wester.
Haynes makes dean’s list
Madison N. Haynes, a senior from Bassett majoring in health and physical education, was on the dean’s list for the fall semester at Bridgewater College.
To receive that honor, students attained a 3.4 or better grade-point average out of a possible 4.0. Bridgewater is a private, 4-year liberal arts college in the Shenandoah Valley.
Scholarship application open
The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust announces that the application period is now open for its scholarships for the academic year of 2020-2021.
These scholarships are available to for traditional and nontraditional students who are pursuing certificates, diplomas, associate, bachelor or graduate degrees.
Applicants must be a U.S. citizen residing in Henry or Pittsylvania counties and any cities and towns therein.
Complete guidelines, requirements, deadline dates and the application are available at www.jtmm.org. You also can call 434-797-3330 for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.