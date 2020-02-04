American Legion Oratorical Contest winner

Nathan "Elliott" Underwood (center), a senior at Bassett High School, won the American Legion 6th District High School Oratorical Contest, which was held recently at Post 78 in Martinsville. Elliott, the son of Steve and Dee Underwood of Bassett, plans to major in political science in college. He presented an 8-minute oration on the Constitution titled "Individual Freedom" and a 3-minute discourse on Amendment XX and the terms of the president and vice president. He will compete Saturday in Roanoke in the Western Region Contest. Presenting the award to Underwood are Post 78 Commander Sonny Richardson (left) and contest chair Curtis R. Millner.

Several students from Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County won academic honors for the fall semester at Averett University in Danville.

Named to the president’s list for attaining a 4.0 grade-point average were Allison Nicole Haran and Madison Faith Martin.

Those earning dean’s list honors, for a 3.4 or higher GPA were Kyra Tenae Bailey, Austin Reid Blankenship, Casey Wayne Brannon, Kimberly Jane Mangum, Tyler Jordan Pace, Christopher Raymond Mohr, Tristan Daniel Shelton, Jenifer Faye Silva, Saul Alejandro Velazquez, Sarah Elizabeth Walker and Shylah Joelle Barnard Wester.

Haynes makes dean’s list

Madison N. Haynes, a senior from Bassett majoring in health and physical education, was on the dean’s list for the fall semester at Bridgewater College.

To receive that honor, students attained a 3.4 or better grade-point average out of a possible 4.0. Bridgewater is a private, 4-year liberal arts college in the Shenandoah Valley.

Scholarship application open

The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust announces that the application period is now open for its scholarships for the academic year of 2020-2021.

These scholarships are available to for traditional and nontraditional students who are pursuing certificates, diplomas, associate, bachelor or graduate degrees.

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen residing in Henry or Pittsylvania counties and any cities and towns therein.

Complete guidelines, requirements, deadline dates and the application are available at www.jtmm.org. You also can call 434-797-3330 for information.

