Magna Vista senior Caleb Brannock said he has spent his four years of high school trying to build a community within the walls of his school in Ridgeway.
As senior class president and leader of the school’s student section, Brannock said representing the student body and bringing people together have been a passion of his.
That community has become important — now more than ever.
After Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam he would be closing all schools in the state through the end of the academic year because of the threat of coronavirus, Brannock and his fellow seniors have been dealing with the disappointment of losing the final semester of their high school years, with canceled proms, graduations and lost senior week events such as visiting their old elementary schools and celebrating college decision day.
But through it all, members of the Class of 2020 have leaned on each other, its leaders said, and used that sense of community they built over the past four years to get through those disappointments and look to a bright future.
Brannock said he has spent a lot of time during the recent quarantines talking with his friends and classmates over the phone and through group chats. Staying connected with each other has meant a lot to him and his classmates.
Stormie Foley, the senior class president at Bassett High School, said that she and her classmates have used each other to get through everything that’s going on. The Class of 2020 has a unique perspective on the coronavirus, and often they’re the only ones who understand what they’re all going through.
“We can understand each other better than anybody else can,” she said. “We can talk to our parents about how we’re feeling, but our parents, they’ve never been in our shoes, and nobody can quite understand that as much as somebody else in our grade because they’re in the same boat we are.”
Both Magna Vista and Bassett have set up senior class accounts on Instagram where officials have been posting spotlight photos of each senior with information about their future plans. The Warriors even made a YouTube video, with photos of students and events from the past four years, which Brannock said he hopes is something the class can look back on for the next several decades.
Foley said shoutouts online have helped each student realize they’re all supporting each other, while also helping them realize that this is just a moment in time, and the future is what really matters.
“It’s not helping us really move on from where we’re at, but it’s helping us to look forward to what comes next and to see where we’re going places, and this isn’t going to stop us, and we’re going to persevere and get through,” Foley said.
A bit of normalcy
All of the high schools in the area have had events and dedicated special ways to honor this year’s senior class. Foley said she and her classmates have appreciated the lengths the school has gone to to make this spring feel as normal as possible, and they’re grateful for those efforts.
This spring has been anything but normal though. This late into the school year, Foley said, “senioritis” already had sunk in a bit before the doors even were closed for good. Now, having to get used to online classes has been a struggle, especially with students using the extra time to get jobs or try to save up money.
“Some people, it hasn’t quite hit them yet that it’s not what it would have been,” she said. “I feel like all of us are missing it just a little bit inside, and we’re all wishing it was back to normal, but we’re making it the best we can.
“We’re getting our work done, we’re making plans for college, we’re working more, we’re spending more time with family, and we’re supporting each other a lot more.”
Even with the disappointments of everything, Martinsville Principal Aji Dixon said he has found his seniors to be “amazingly understanding” and cooperative in allowing the school time to figure out what happens next.
Looking to the future
Foley has plans to attend Longwood University in the fall, although she’s undecided on a major. Brannock will be attending Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C., where he said he hopes to continue to be involved in activities as much as he was at Magna Vista.
Both seniors acknowledged the pain of losing out on so much, but they each immediately talked about the future. Brannock said he knows he and his classmates’ next graduations, whether that be from college, community college or trade school, will be even more meaningful to them.
“I think our senior class, maybe I’m a little biased, but I think it’s the best ever,” Brannock said. “And just I think that some of the things we’re going to accomplish after high school is going to be incredible, and we’re going to leave a lasting impact on the community.
“I think for our class it’s about the future and looking on what lies ahead of us and how we’re going to change the world and come back to our community and leave a lasting impact and make the changes that we want to see. We’re going to the be change.”
It’s not just Magna Vista. The Class of 2020 at all the schools that are united by their heartbreak this spring, but the positivity they’ve shown has been universal.
“From what I’ve gathered from them, their overall attitude has been one of disappointment but still positive, resilient and strong,” Dixon said of his seniors. “They’ve amazed me. They always have, and they still do on this. In spite of what’s going on there’s so many young people who are still positive, still upbeat, still looking forward to next year when they go off to college, or the workforce, the armed forces.
“They’re just really, really, resilient, but they want to be able to enjoy the fruits of their labor so we’re going to do what we can to allow them to do that.”
Said Magna Vista Principal Charles Byrd: “It’s really been hard for me to see the struggles, not only for the children but for the parents and their families. But their whole positive outlook on life and this whole situation is really an example for all of us, and I’m proud of all of them. I know they’re going to do great things.
“They’re future leaders in our community. They are the change agents of our community. I think it’s just really important that we recognize their accomplishments and do as much as we can and really provide them all the opportunities we can, given the circumstances because they deserve it. They worked hard.”
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
