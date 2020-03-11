Reality checks are seldom fun, but the United Way of Henry County and Martinsville will offer an exception this Thursday and Friday for seniors at Magna Vista, Bassett and Martinsville high schools.
Through its program Dollars and Sense, the area United Way's volunteers strive to help those entering adulthood have a real-life view into budgeting, to learning about leaving their homes, taking out loans for college and making big purchases – such as homes and vehicles – for the first time. It's a pretend shopping experience like no other.
Seniors begin their Dollars and Sense journey by selecting a preferred career path. Volunteers help students research the local entry-level salaries for their field. After subtracting taxes, each student receives a monthly income based off of their career choices.
Seniors then visit a variety of tables with volunteers set to sell necessities, wants and luxuries.
Purchasing decisions range from securing such basics as housing, utilities, clothing, transportation, health care to a variety of other expenses.
The event isn’t set up to scare teenagers into reality but rather to help them prepare for their future.
“The Dollars and Sense event aims to nurture and encourage good financial habits,” said Lisa Frick, United Way’s community impact coordinator. “This financial education simulation helps high school seniors learn how to make better financial decisions and gain knowledge of budgeting, saving and spending.”
The event also doesn’t squash dreams but instead shows students that more action or different decisions may be necessary to make that million-dollar home or that sleek Bugatti a reality.
Sometimes, it’s a simple change that saves a few dollars here and there, which can go toward other items in their budgets. Other times, students sacrifice luxuries for basic necessities. The simulation allows seniors to see where their hypothetical money goes – and how their perceived priorities align with reality.
“Eating habits may change. For example, they may find themselves dining in more than dining out,” Frick said. “Many students find that they may have to live at home or have roommates. Then there are some that find themselves unable to purchase vehicles due to insurance prices and other costs.”
Depending on their chosen career paths and corresponding monthly budget, many students tend to face a reality they didn’t consider at the start of the simulation.
“What we notice the most is would-be students' realizing that a part-time job is necessary in order to make ends meet,” Frick said.
Picking up an extra job a couple of days every week helps many teens balance their monthly budgets, but it might not cover unexpected expenses. Frick noted that surprise, day-to-day inconveniences are one of the biggest shocks to students trying to balance budgets.
This event encourages students to have a financial plan in place for things that will happen eventually, even if they seem far off at the time.
“For example, an appliance may break down, or we may have costly car repairs,” Frick said.
By making subtle changes, such as planning ahead for inevitable repairs and saving for the future, rather than ordering a pizza to eat leftovers, students set themselves up for long-term financial stability instead of living on a paycheck-to-paycheck basis.
Sometimes, it’s not as simple as sparing $5 from the latte budget to put toward retirement savings. For some students, the simulation serves as an eye-opening experience.
“Yes, several students have made decisions to rethink their career path with salary being the main factor for this decision,” Frick said.
Faced with the financial realities of adulthood in a short time frame, students have the option to seek advice at a credit-counseling booth.
This is designed to be a fun way to consider decisions that could impact seniors for the rest of their lives. Frick said she hoped the event would give students an increased understanding of the source and uses of their income, while helping them to develop responsible attitudes towards budgeting, spending and saving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.