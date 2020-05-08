Administrators from Martinsville City Schools surprised preschool teacher Beverly Keaton on Wednesday, when they recognized her as the division’s Teacher of the Year.
The ceremony took place outside of Clearview Early Childhood Center, where Keaton has taught for 15 years. Clearview Director Sheilah Williams and Martinsville Superintendent Zeb Talley praised Keaton’s dedication to helping children learn and grow.
“We’re really excited,” Talley said. “You’re going to represent us at the state level, and we can’t think of a better person to represent all of what we desire in terms of being a champion for students, a champion for families.”
Williams called Keaton “a very creative, enthusiastic and compassionate teacher.
“She recognizes and nurtures the individual qualities that each child possesses and strives to treat all her students with fairness, dignity, and respect,” Williams said. “Mrs. Keaton works diligently to develop a positive rapport and establish a personal connection with her students and their families, ensuring students feel safe, comfortable, and cared for. Mrs. Keaton’s dedication and commitment to education is very evident in the genuine care and concern she demonstrates as she works to instill a love for learning in her students.”
