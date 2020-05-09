WATCH NOW: COVID-19 budget fallout means no pay raises for teachers in Henry County

Henry County teachers will not be getting pay increases next year, after all, due to the economic impact of the coronavirus.
In a budget presentation Thursday evening, the Henry County School Board learned that the district expects to receive some $1.98 million less than originally anticipated for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1. This is based on a $846,686 decrease in state revenue and level funding from the county, which is $1.1 million less than school officials had requested in local funds before COVID-19 hit Virginia.
“While we were moving in the right direction with our salary and step increases, I am sorry to say during this uncertain financial time that we had to make a different recommendation,” Superintendent Sandy Strayer said.
Just two months ago, the board had approved a $89 million spending plan that officials said finally would make up gaps in the teacher pay scale resulting from tight budget years in the past. It included funds to advance teachers and classified staff three steps on the salary scale, along with a 2% increase for administrators and hourly raises for part-time staff.
Since then, however, Virginia finance officials have estimated the state budget will take a hit of $1 billion or more in the upcoming fiscal year, causing trickle-down effects on the funding allocated to local governments and public school systems.
In March, the General Assembly passed a pre-pandemic budget with $57,435,220 in state funding for Henry County Schools. Now, that number has decreased to $56,588,534, according to a presentation given Thursday by David Scott, Henry County’s assistant superintendent for operations and administrative services.
That figure still represents an increase of a little more than $2 million in state revenue compared to what the school system received in the current fiscal year. However, much of that difference will be eaten up by additional costs from the Virginia Retirement System and a 12% increase in health insurance premiums, Scott said.
As a result, the school system’s budget committee is not recommending raises for full-time teachers, classified employees or administrators this year. The revised budget still contains small increases for lower-paid wage staff, including a 3.5% increase for bus drivers and bus aides, raising the hourly pay rate for PALS reading tutors to $11, and increasing the daily pay rate for substitute teachers.
“I know this is not the news that anyone wanted to hear. We are doing everything that we can to ensure that we move forward as a school division,” Strayer said. “It is our promise that we will make a mid-year evaluation, and at that time, if it is feasible to give wage increases, we will.”
The Henry County Board of Supervisors is encouraging public feedback on the school and county budgets before its public hearing scheduled for 7 p.m. on May 18. Because of pandemic health precautions, comments will not be accepted at the meeting in person; instead, county residents can share input via budget2020@co.henry.va.us or 276-634-4699. Those comments will be read into the meeting minutes. Supervisors are slated to approve the school and county budgets on May 26.
End of the year plans
The board heard updates on how staff and students are dealing with the extended closure as the school year draws to an end. Some schools have set up outdoor drop boxes for students to turn in their final assignments and library books. Meanwhile, the district has formed Return to School committees to explore various scenarios and prepare for the return of students in the fall, Strayer said.
Henry County Schools is working to creatively recognize student and staff accomplishments while social distancing rules are in place. This has included placing yard signs in front of the homes of Bassett and Magna Vista seniors through a partnership with Ridgeway Signs and creating a video for social media to recognize Graduates of Distinction in the class of 2020. Graduating seniors picked up caps and gowns in a drive-through format. The division still hopes to hold in-person graduation ceremonies this summer once restrictions on large gatherings have been lifted, officials said.
Facilities and maintenance staff are taking advantage of the empty buildings to complete repairs and upgrades, such as painting classrooms at Fieldale-Collinsville and Laurel Park middle schools, and building a new accessible bathroom in the special education area of FC. Crews have been cleaning out behind the Center for Community Learning to address drainage issues. Also, Steve Martin Trenching has completed the first phase of a project to fix erosion issues on the grounds of Magna Vista High School.
Summer schedule
In addition, Henry County Schools plans to begin its consolidated summer schedule two weeks earlier than usual. The board on Thursday approved summer work hours to start on Monday, instead of after Memorial Day, and run through July 31. During this time, 12-month employees of the schools, maintenance department, transportation and Central Office will work 10 hours a day, Monday through Thursday, allowing buildings to be closed on Fridays. Officials estimate the move will save more than $58,000 in the cost of building utilities and motor fleet fuel this summer, according to school board documents.
The school district first introduced the concept of summer work hours in 2008 as a cost-saving measure. According to board documents, “the four-day work week has no adverse impact on division operations and is favorably received by employees who realize a savings in personal travel expenses.” Employees who do not wish to work the longer hours may choose to work a regular schedule Monday through Thursday and take mandatory vacation on Fridays.
Also during the meeting Thursday, the board:
- Approved the consent agenda, which included renewal of PowerSchool software at an estimated cost of $271,218.00; $26,062.25 to purchase BrainPOP, BrainPOP Jr., and BrainPOP ESL; $21,298.50 for Follett Library Manager, Resource Manager, and Textbook Manager software; $29,014.35 to renew Blackboard, Inc.; an estimated $35,000 for reading and math SOL Coach consumable materials from Triumph Learning for every student in grades 3-5; and an estimated $52,000 from the textbook budget for ScienceFusion Houghton Mifflin Harcourt materials for science classes in grades K-5.
- Approved the 2020-21 Special Education Annual Plan/Part B Flow-Through Application and Section 619 Preschool Grant Application.
- Approved an estimated $33,000 to purchase AppleCare+ coverage for repairs to iPads for the next 4 years.
- Approved $42,000 for a 1-year renewal of employee benefits brokerage services from Pierce Group Benefits.
- Awarded a $69,000 contract to Trane to upgrade the remaining variable air volume boxes at Axton Elementary School, which are used for temperature control of individual classrooms. Trane holds a maintenance contract with both Henry County and Henry County Public Schools for mechanical and controls that allows the district to sole source Trane for major repairs or services.
- Approved extending the custodial services contract held by Service Solutions for another year at an estimated cost of $1.6 million. The contract was due for renewal this year, but board documents state, “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and speaking with our operations team and purchasing department, we felt it was in the best interest of Henry County Public Schools not to issue a new RFP for these services this year to help reduce the interaction with multiple individuals in our facilities.”
- Awarded a contract for purchasing food supplies for the school cafeterias to RRS Foodservice of Ashland at an estimated cost of $1,690,825.
- Awarded a $28,160 contract to Kingmor Supply, Inc. of Harrisonburg to repair school bus seats.
- Awarded a $419,638 contract to Seon Systems to replace school bus video surveillance systems. Henry County Schools uses video surveillance to monitor the buses for safety and disciplinary purposes. More than half of the systems date from 2009 and are not compatible with newer versions of Windows, according to board documents. Also, the single-camera systems do not cover the entire bus. The new systems will consist of four interior and one exterior stop arm cameras.
- Awarded a $32,000 contract to Coencorp to upgrade fuel system computers at 8 fueling sites. Henry County Schools uses a fuel system to track and dispense fuel for all vehicles. The version of Windows in the existing fuel system control computers is no longer supported, board documents state.
- Approved $50,181 to purchase three replacement vehicles for use in driver’s education on-the-road training from Banister Nissan of Chesapeake under an existing state contract. The school system’s existing driver’s education cars are 2002 Chevrolet Cavaliers with more than 100,000 miles on them.
- Approved a categorical transfer request of $750,000 from the 2020 budget categories of "Administration, Attendance, and Health," "Pupil Transportation," and "Facilities" to "Instruction." The transfer/appropriation request will be forwarded to the Board of Supervisors. Board documents show the move has no fiscal impact, as it entails moving funds in the existing budget into another category in order to help with year-end purchases and budgetary needs.
