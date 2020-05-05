Teachers at Henry County Schools Career Academy have been putting the school’s new 3D printing lab equipment to good use while classrooms are empty this spring, creating customized personal protective equipment for local frontline workers.
School staff started the project after hearing about nationwide shortages of protective gear for health care personnel and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the Career Academy has made more than 100 mask extenders and about 20 face shields as a donation to Henry County Public Safety, school Director Michael Minter Jr. said.
“We are so grateful that we have such a wonderful school system here in Henry County. Their support through this time has been unsurpassed,” Henry County Assistant Fire Marshal Kiah Cooper said. “Not only have they assisted us in acquiring hard-to-find cleaning and sanitizing supplies, such as hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes, but Mr. Minter and his team really stepped up to the plate to start manufacturing the face shields and mask holders.”
Minter said the idea came from Donna Hicks, who will be teaching the Career Academy’s new cybersecurity program in the fall. The 3D printing equipment will be part of a new lab space for county high school students to learn workforce skills.
“Mrs. Hicks wanted to help make items in her spare time that could help local public safety officials with protective gear,” Minter said. “So we reached out to Kiah Cooper to find out what staff needed and provided them with a couple of samples.”
After getting feedback from public safety staff on the best prototypes, the teachers started production. In addition to Hicks and Minter, industrial maintenance and HVAC teacher Jerry Byrd and computer support technician Alex Clifton have been working on the project.
The printers use a plastic filament material “that looks similar to what you would use in a Weedeater,” Minter said. “Once a design is chosen, it can take between an hour and a half to five hours, depending on the printer and how in-depth the design. Most of our designs are taking about two hours to make, but we have a few that take more time when making the face shield versions.”
Cooper said the PPE donations have been useful not only for first responders but also for the other essential workers throughout the county. Mask holders have been distributed to staff in the Henry County Administration building, the court system and the Department of Social Services, “just to name a few,” he said.
These pieces are meant to make wearing a protective face mask more comfortable. Masks are not required in Virginia, as they are in some other states, but Gov. Ralph Northam has encouraged strongly that residents wear them in public to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
“The mask holders are used to hold the mask straps behind your head and keep them off of your ears,” Cooper said. “If you wear a mask for a long period of time, you will fully understand the importance of this. The ears become very sore and irritated where the mask straps rest if you have it on for extended periods.”
Minter said the Career Academy will continue making the mask extenders for county personnel as long as they are needed, “until we run out of materials or until we have to do repairs to machines.”
Said Cooper: “Without the support of Mr. Minter, his team, and the Henry County Public Schools, we wouldn't be able to provide this equipment to as many as we have. Thank you to all that have assisted our frontline workers in any capacity.”
