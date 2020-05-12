Martinsville City Schools will be taking its two biggest celebrations of the spring semester online because of the extended school closures.
The Martinsville School Board learned at its meeting Monday evening that a virtual ceremony honoring Big M trophy winners will be streamed Thursday at 7 p.m. on the school district’s Facebook page and other online channels. A virtual graduation is planned for May 23.
School officials hope eventually to hold an in-person graduation ceremony and prom, possibly rescheduling these for the fall once gathering restrictions are lifted, Martinsville Superintendent Zeb Talley told the board.
For now, however, officials believe a drive-in ceremony or other efforts to celebrate in person would be unsafe.
In his weekly conference call with Virginia Department of Education officials and other superintendents across the state, Talley said he has heard of other districts attempting to have graduation in a drive-in format, but “people were getting out of cars and mingling, breaking social-distancing rules. We don’t want to create danger.”
The district has a committee planning details of the virtual events that is “doing a masterful job,” Talley said. “More pieces are coming on graduation.”
In the meantime, school officials have been reaching out to the 26 seniors at Martinsville High School who have earned Big M trophies to obtain photos and information to use in the virtual awards ceremony Thursday night.
The Big M is the school district’s highest academic honor, awarded to seniors who have maintained a cumulative 3.7 grade-point average from fifth through 12th grades.
“We want them to know that we appreciate what they’ve done,” Talley said.
Much remains unknown about how other aspects of school operations will be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, such as the budget for the upcoming year and when school buildings will be able to reopen.
Regarding summer school, Talley told the board, “We have, I think it’s five different plans right now. We know there’s going to be a summer loss since they’ve been out of school for a while.”
Officials hope to offer summer school for 3 weeks instead of the usual 2, starting July 6. “It still depends on whether the schools will be open. No one is willing to give us an opening date,” he said.
Whenever schools do reopen, Talley said, “Our main things will be safety, and student learning.
“We know the students are going to have all kinds of trauma. No one their age has ever been through anything like this. We don’t know what the new normal will be.”
Budget planning
As for the budget, officials know the district will see declines in sales tax revenue and lottery funds but not exactly how much. The school board has a work session with Martinsville City Council, tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. May 27, to plan the budget that will go into effect July 1.
“I think it’s going to continually change,” Martinsville Executive Director of Administrative Services Travis Clemons said of next year’s budget.
The first reading for the city budget is planned for June 9, and City Council is supposed to adopt it June 23, Talley said.
Martinsville City Schools is slated to receive $939,212.89 in federal emergency relief through the CARES Act. The division has been looking at expenses from transportation and meal delivery while schools have been closed, but it’s too soon to say where these funds will need to be applied, Clemons said.
School divisions have until August to submit their applications. The aid is for the period starting retroactively March 13 through Sept. 30, 2022.
Meal delivery continuing
School Nutrition Director Sheilah Williams also updated the board on the school feeding program. Except for taking the week of Memorial Day off, the district will continue delivering meals to students at home at least until June 30. Officials are awaiting guidance from the VDOE as to whether the program will continue after that, Williams said.
Williams and school board members praised the school nutrition and transportation staff for the success of the feeding program.
“When you’re serving 3,200 meals, you’re making a tremendous difference. Thank you for what you’re doing and your sacrifices,” Talley said.
Kindergarten registration
Registration for city preschool and kindergarten programs is going on now, the board learned. Parents registering a child for kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year must register at the school they are zoned to attend. Questions can be directed to the elementary schools (Albert Harris Elementary School at 276-403-5838 or Patrick Henry Elementary School at 276-403-5812), or Central Office at 276-403-5833.
Clearview Early Childhood Center has slots available for 3- and 4-year-olds. The child must be 3 or 4 by Sept. 30. Families must reside in the city of Martinsville and provide proof of residency. Questions may be directed to the school at 276-403-5800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.