Two new community initiatives involving New College Institute were discussed Tuesday during NCI's board meeting.
NCI will sponsor 2 1/2-day workshop on March 31-April 2 called Business Analytics for Strategic Leaders, presented by the College of William & Mary’s Center for Corporate Education. Joe Wilck, a clinical associate professor of business analytics and operations management, and Rhonda Barton, executive director in sales and business management for the Center for Corporate Education, described the program.
Barton said the program is “for leaders of organizations that may be struggling with what big data is.” Its topics will include the uses of data; how high-performing companies use analytics to establish organizational goals and objectives; steps to develop and analytical strategy and a successful analytics team; and technologies and available resources, according to a flyer.
“Companies are using analytics to take business to the next level,” she said.
Target attendees would be company vice presidents, those who work in operations and “people who have the responsibility to come up with the strategy,” Wilck said in response to a question from Hall.
The program, which will be led by three instructors from William & Mary, will be set for 25. The Center for Corporate Education is a non-degree program that “can do things quicker than normal” than a degree program, Barton said.
NCI Director Karen Jackson is on the advisory board of data analytics at William and Mary, she said.
Having this program in Martinsville “is an opportunity for William & Mary to have some exposure in this part of the state,” Barton said. “We tend to be forgotten, even though we’re the second oldest” institution of higher learning in the United States.
'Move to Martinsville'
Dean Johnston talked about "Move to Martinsville," a new organization that aims to attract to Martinsville professionals who can work over the internet rather than be tied to a physical location.
Johnston, the branch manager and vice president of investments at Stifel, said he has been involved in economic development, since 1990 and that the idea for Move to Martinsville started last year, during a conversation between him and a couple from Northern Virginia who had moved to Stanleytown.
The program, which has 501c3 status, is “to attract a professional class back to Martinsville and Henry County,” while not overlapping with other local organizations. It has a small board “of very high thinkers” and an advisory committee with representatives of both for-profit and non-profit organizations.
Goals include to advocate for change in the community; collaborate with organizations in town; and to promote the area to people who live elsewhere. It will not hold fund drives or fundraising events.
It will target people who already work in jobs that they could do from anywhere, thanks to the internet, who would enjoy a “small town quality of life” and low cost of living. They target audience is “aging millennials” ready to settle down and start families as well as people ready to start second careers or in military retirement.
The group has a Facebook page that already has 500 likes, and “2020 will bring a website.”
