The COVID-19 pandemic has its first non-sports-related event casualty in the region.
The Educational Summit about historically black colleges and universities, scheduled for Saturday in Martinsville, has been postponed.
Organizers cited the requirement that participants travel from outside the community and to be on the side of caution because of the coronavirus.
Organizers said they plan to reschedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.