A couple of women in the most vulnerable age brackets are among the latest in the area to test positive for COVID-19.
Nancy Bell, spokeserson for the West Piedmont Health District, announced eight more positive cases across Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties, where as of Thursday morning some 312 people had tested positive, most since May 1.
Included on Thursday’s new cases were a woman in her 90s in Martinsville and a woman in her 80s in Patrick County. Bell did not announce any new hospitalizations, but statistically the elderly are the most vulnerable to the the worst effects of the virus.
The Virginia Department of Health’s data did show one new hospitalization in Henry County, where Bell announced five more cases on Thursday. There’s also one in Franklin.
The cases in Henry are males in their 30s, 40s and 50s and a female each in their 40s and 50s. Franklin County’s case is a female in her 20s.
So far the expected boost in statewide numbers because of a backlog of 30,000 cases that were being entered manually has not been obvious. Health department officials earlier this week say they expect about 100 people a day to be tested at the drive-thru site that had been staged at the Martinsville Speedway. Because of the NASCAR race on Wednesday, that site moved temporarily across the street.
Through Thursday morning’s release of data by VDH, Henry County with 188 cases, with 18 hospitalized and three deaths. Martinsville has 53 cases, with six hospitalized and one death. Patrick County has 29 cases and no hospitalizations or deaths. Franklin County’s total is at 42, with five hospitalized and one death.
By comparison, Danville now has 61 cases, and Pittsylvania County has 56.
VDH reported very modest increases to 52,647 cases statewide, with 1,520 deaths, and some 5,360 people have been hospitalized.
Meanwhile, there were reports Thursday that some 21 states — including North Carolina — are showing steep increases in cases and hospitalizations, which sent the stock market plummeting again on Thursday.
The U.S. now has surpassed 2 million total cases, even as some observers are touting declines.
