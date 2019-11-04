Election Day 2019
Polls are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Find your voting location

» HENRY COUNTY: www.henrycountyva.gov/ballot---polling-places---nov-5th,-2019

» MARTINSVILLE: www.martinsville-va.gov/government/registrar/voter-precincts

» PATRICK COUNTY:  www.co.patrick.va.us/voting-precincts

Senate District 20

Independent takes on incumbent.

Senate District 20 candidates

Bill Stanley (left), Sherman Witcher

House District 14

Newcomer Dem faces incumbent.

House District 14

Incumbent state Rep. Danny Marshall (left) and Eric Stamps.

House District 16

Incumbent faces Libertarian challenge.

House District 16

Libertiarn Dustin Evans (left) and Republican Les Adams.

Henry County Sheriff

3-man race has been hot.

Candidates for Henry County sheriff

Incumbent Lane Perry (from left) and challengers John Cassell and Jerry Farmer.

More information

https://www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/candidate-list/index.html

 

