Election Day 2019

Polls are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Find your voting location
» HENRY COUNTY: www.henrycountyva.gov/ballot---polling-places---nov-5th,-2019
» MARTINSVILLE: www.martinsville-va.gov/government/registrar/voter-precincts
» PATRICK COUNTY: www.co.patrick.va.us/voting-precincts
Senate District 20
Independent takes on incumbent.
House District 14
Newcomer Dem faces incumbent.
House District 16
Incumbent faces Libertarian challenge.
Henry County Sheriff
3-man race has been hot.
More information
