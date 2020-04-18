One month into an emergency child care grant for workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, local health care providers say the program is helping them keep working while schools are closed across Virginia.
The Harvest Foundation announced in mid-March that it would devote $150,000 to establish the emergency relief fund for short-term child care in partnership with the local United Way and Smart Beginnings of Martinsville-Henry County. The program is aimed at supporting the childcare needs of people in the medical fields, emergency services and other essential industries in order to minimize disruption to the workforce caused by school children being home for the rest of the semester.
“We’ve structured this as an employer-driven approach,” Philip Wenkstern, executive director of the United Way of Henry County and Martinsville. “We have limited resources, and we don’t know how long this is going to last, so we’re kind of tiering who’s eligible to participate and expanding the pool from there.”
When the program first rolled out, it was open only to employees of the hospital, Sovah Health-Martinsville, as well as public safety and emergency medical services. It has since expanded to include employees at the health department, Piedmont Community Services, other local medical offices and skilled care facilities, Wenkstern said.
Children of eligible workers have so far been enrolled at the YMCA, which has room for around 70 children. Once the facility is full, organizers plan to expand the grant to other child care options in the community.
“At this point, they’re getting fairly close,” Wenkstern said. “We’re trying to stay a step ahead of that and have other childcare providers in the hopper the minute they hit capacity.”
A little more than half (53%) of children currently enrolled in childcare services at the YMCA are fully or partially funded by the emergency relief funds, Wenkstern said. Of the grant recipients, 61.2% of the children have parents employed by Sovah Health, 19.4% are employed by the 911 Center, and 19.4% are employed by other health care service providers.
Not enough for all
Grant funds are not enough to subsidize care for all children in the community, and that is not the intent of the program, officials said.
"What we hope the community will understand is that this emergency childcare program was first and foremost developed to maintain the integrity of Martinsville-Henry County's health care system as we navigate the COVID-19 crisis,” Wenkstern said. “This program is not operated as a child care subsidy. Its primary purpose is to ensure that health care workers maintain access to child care providers and can continue showing up to work to perform jobs that are critical to the health and sustainability of our community during this unprecedented health crisis.”
Providing supplies
The grant program also funds health and safety supplies for local childcare providers to help them remain open during the outbreak. Smart Beginnings MHC staff members pack and deliver supplies such as toilet paper, paper towels, and sanitizing wipes, as well as cleaning products like bleach and Lysol to facilities in need, Wenkstern said.
“This helps ensure that fewer families experience a disruption to their childcare arrangements by supporting the existing childcare system and providing essential supplies necessary to maintain operations,” he said.
To support parents in other industries who need childcare, Smart Beginnings has been in frequent contact with local childcare providers to stay abreast of which facilities remain open and have room for new enrollments. Wenkstern also noted there is a state child care subsidy for parents who meet certain income requirements through the Virginia Department of Social Services that can help cover costs.
'A huge sense of security'
The Gravelys are one family who have benefited from the program when school closings left them without care for Kamden, a first-grader, and Kortnei, who is in the fourth grade at Meadow View Elementary. Donna Gravely and her husband, Kenneth “P.J.” Gravely, both work full-time at Sovah Health; Donna as a family nurse practitioner with Sovah Occupational Medicine, and P.J. as a licensed practical nurse (LPN) in Sovah’s surgical services department.
Donna Gravely said the emergency grant “has helped my family and I tremendously as we were suddenly facing the COVID-19 crisis. The school closure without notice left a huge burden on our family. I am not able to emphasize enough how this grant has eased our burden.”
Rachel Pilson, who works as an LPN in Sovah Health Martinsville's Employee Health department, is another hospital staff member benefiting from the emergency relief fund. She said the program is “giving my family and I a huge sense of security and relief by not having to worry and stress about the costs of child care.”
“When the COVID-19 crisis first hit, I was very concerned about having to search for help daily and figure out who would be able to watch my 4-year-old son,” Pilson said. “It is very stressful to find multiple people to cover for different days without having to put a huge burden on my parents. This grant has relieved all of that.”
Pilson and her husband have a “constantly changing schedule,” she said. He works swing shifts at a local manufacturing company, while she goes to work early to relieve the night shift crew. She said they appreciate that the YMCA is open early for child care.
“When I found out that the YMCA was involved in this grant, I was very relieved. My son has been going there for 3 years now and is very comfortable with that environment, along with the staff,” she said. “I am thankful that through this grant, my child can stay at the YMCA with his same class and same teacher. They are amazing at what they do and are working very hard to keep all the children safe by increasing their security and infection control processes.”
Helping fight the virus
Kelly Fitzgerald, market director of marketing for Sovah’s Martinsville and Danville locations, said the hospital is “extremely grateful” for the help provided to their employees. Sovah’s “nurses, technicians, and office workers are among those who are eligible for and are receiving this much needed help,” Fitzgerald said.
“Another reason this grant is so helpful to our community is that we have a highly skilled workforce at Sovah Health who have been trained to care for patients with multiple types of infectious diseases, including COVID-19,” she said. “This grant allows for our employees to be able to come to work without the worry of child care needs.
"This highly skilled Sovah Health team allows us to reassure our communities that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care. We are confident in our ability to evaluate, manage, and treat patients who may have COVID-19 or any other illness that needs emergency or hospital care.”
'So we're prepared'
The Harvest Foundation and local government and business partners had been studying childcare needs in Martinsville and Henry County for the better part of a year when COVID-19 hit Virginia and brought a new dimension to the existing challenges. Early in March, the foundation brought together partners in a task force to discuss how to meet childcare needs during the crisis.
“When the original community leaders came together, we weren’t in crisis yet,” Harvest Program Officer Sheryl Agee said, “but based on things that you hear, potentially the next month or 6 weeks are going to be difficult in the state of Virginia.”
The goal of the childcare partnership is to “put systems in place so we’re prepared,” she said.
Harvest, the United Way, and Smart Beginnings MHC have been working together to stay on top of state and federal guidelines for child care providers related to the pandemic, and to connect local parents with information about finding care.
Virginia’s Chief School Readiness Officer Jenna Conway warned weeks ago in a Zoom call with state education officials that essential workers could soon face a critical shortage of child care.
However, Wenkstern said, “compared to the rest of the state, what we’re hearing is that we’re in a pretty good situation” in terms of the pandemic’s effect on child care. Martinsville and Henry County have seen “relatively few” facility closures so far, including King’s Academy and First Methodist Church.
Facilities that have remained open are having to adhere to social distancing requirements, limits of 10 people in a room at once, and increased cleaning and sanitation. This can require increased staffing costs and financial burden on providers, as enrollments and revenue go down due to the outbreak, officials said. The task force is continuing to look at these challenges and re-evaluate how it can support providers and families.
“Because childcare has such a critical issue for our community anyway, we want to stress it does play a critical role in our future," Agee said. "When we think about our economic recovery, childcare is going to be essential to ensure families can go back to work.”
