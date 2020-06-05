An employee at King's Grant Retirement Community in Martinsville tested positive for COVID-19 today according to a release from Sunnyside Communities Chief Marketing Officer Karen Wigginton.
"King's Grant officials were notified of the test results today and immediately shared the news with its Medical Director, leadership and COVID-19 Task Force members," the release stated. "Residents and staff were informed this afternoon and the employee is in self-isolation at home."
King's Grant officials are working with the Virginia Department of Health to determine potential contacts and anyone considered at high risk of exposure will be placed under self-isolation at home.
“While we anticipated this day may come, we are grateful that our aggressive and proactive approaches have prevented the virus from entering our campus before now,” said Josh Lyons, president & CEO, Sunnyside Communities. “We appreciate our partnership with the Virginia Department of Health and their involvement throughout this process.”
A Point Prevalence Survey (PPS) was being conducted at Kings Grant by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) when news of the confirmed case was received.
A PPS is a snapshot that identifies who might have been exposed to a specific infectious disease, regardless of who is exhibiting symptoms at that time, according to the VDH.
“Timing of the PPS has worked in our favor as King’s Grant staff and many residents were tested today for COVID-19 and we will have results back early next week,” said Lyons.
Late Friday West Piedmont District Health Department Spokesperson Nancy Bell announced a press conference would be held Monday at the Henry Martinsville Health Department in Martinsville to address the recent spike in COVID cases in the community.
King’s Grant is home to almost 200 residents.
