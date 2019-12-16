About 20 people had gathered at Sirloin House in Martinsville on Friday evening for a Christmas dinner for the employees of Triangle Electric Corporation.
They were awaiting the arrival of the company’s president, Charlie Bradshaw, and his wife, Sherri, who had invited them to be his guests for a warm and special meal.
Only the Bradshaws never arrived. The bad news did.
Charlie Bradshaw, the Horsepasture fire chief as well as his company’s president, and his wife died on their way to the dinner when a tree crashed into their sports-utility vehicle on Bouldin Road, not far from their company’s headquarters.
Deputy Chief Nickie Hairston said he had spoken with Bradshaw just minutes before a large tree about 12 inches in diameter and more than 30 feet tall fell across the road and onto their vehicle. The Bradshaws’ twin grandson and granddaughter were with them in the backseat of their SUV and escaped unharmed.
Mark Wingfield, an employee for Triangle Electric and a personal friend of the Bradshaws for more than 25 years, said the twins, whom he described as elementary-aged, “are fine physically. Their emotional state is another matter.”
Wingfield and his wife, Jessie Ward, were among the 20 people invited by the Bradshaws to Christmas dinner.
“One of the employees with us is also a volunteer fireman, and he got a call,” Ward said. “First we heard there was a bad wreck on the road, and it made them [Bradshaws] slow to get there [to Christmas dinner].
“Then we learned that they were involved, and then we found out that they hadn’t survived.
“We were at the appreciation Christmas party for Triangle Electric employees, and Charlie was on his way to buy everybody dinner. Everybody was agape. They didn’t tell everybody right then, but as everyone began to find out what happened everyone just freaked out.”
Wingfield went to work Monday morning at Triangle Electric.
“Mike [Bradshaw’s son] will take over the business, and Triangle Electric will continue.” Wingfield said. “He [Charlie Bradshaw] was a fine man and a good friend … a wonderful man to work for. He was always upbeat, took a personal interest in everyone’s well-being. He put God and family first and then the business, but he made sure the clients and the customers were always taken care of.
“He was a very fine gentleman and was very caring and committed to the community, the employees, and the company. He’ll be greatly missed. He was an outstanding leader.”
Martinsville Fire and EMS Chief and Fire Marshall Ted Anderson drove a 4-wheeler in Sunday’s Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade uptown with a plaque on the front that said, “In memory of 1301,” Bradshaw’s badge number.
“I worked a lot with Charlie, not just as the fire chief but also when I was the building official,” Anderson said. “Charlie did a lot of electrical work in the city.
“You could always depend on a smile and a compliment, whether it was at a fire scene, a trade show or a job site. He was the man I aspire to be … very respected.
“If it was a challenging situation, he could make something positive out of it and smile doing it. He was the epitome of how a leader should be. There is just not a strong enough word to express how everybody feels.”
The odds of dying from a falling tree in a moving vehicle are so rare that the closest statistic comes from a government report on the management of the risk of falling trees. It is estimated the chance of being killed by a falling tree in a public space is 1 in 20 million. You are twice as likely to be struck by lightning.
Yet, a falling tree also claimed the life of a beloved Martinsville city employee just over two years ago.
Tony Davis, a public works employee with 27 years of service, was mowing in a tractor on Corn Tassell Trail near Sam Lions Trail when a tree fell onto the cab of the tractor.
“The tractor continued a short distance south on Corn Tassell Trail, eventually breaking a utility pole and coming to a stop on the opposite side of the street,” a news release from the city said at the time.
Davis died shortly after the incident while in the emergency room.
For the Bradshaws, the outpouring for support on Triangle Electric’s Facebook page continues to grow:
“My heart is broken at the loss of Charlie Bradshaw and Sherri. I grew up with Charlie on Bouldin Road and have known him most all of his and my life. If ever me or anyone of the Bouldin family ever needed anything, Charlie was always there to help,” Marjorie Wilson said.
“My heart is so saddened by the news that I have lost a very dear friend and his wife in a tragic accident. … I really don’t know what to say,” Duane Hicks said.
“It was with great privilege to work under ‘the emperor’ Charlie Bradshaw for many years,” Brent Michael Ward said. “I started out young and reckless, but this fearless mentor guided me into the right direction on many occasions. For that I’ll be forever grateful.
“Prayers for the family, brothers, sisters, Station 18, and Company 13. Rest easy 1301.”
Visitation for Charlie and Sherri Bradshaw will be at 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Horsepasture Christian Church, and the funeral service will be at the church at 1 p.m. Thursday. McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
