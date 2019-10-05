By Holly Kozelsky
The Environmental Protection Agency sets drinking water standards, and the Virginia Department of Health Office of Drinking Water tests water.
The National Primary Drinking Water Regulations (NPDWR) are legally enforceable primary standards and treatment techniques that apply to public water systems, the EPA’s website states. Primary standards and treatment techniques protect public health by limiting the levels of contaminants in drinking water.
The EPA sets guidelines for categories of contaminants, with information on what causes them and potential health risks they bring.
» Microorganisms: Cryptosporidium (from human and fecal animal waste), Giardia lamblia (from human and fecal animal waste), Heterotrophic plate count (HPC) (measures bacteria that are present naturally in the environment), Legionella (found naturally in water; multiplies in heating systems), Total Coliforms (including fecal coliform and E. Coli) (naturally present in the environment as well as in feces), Turbidity (cloudiness caused by dirt) and Viruses (from human and animal waste).
» Disinfectants, which are additives used to control microbes: chlorine (eye/nose irritation, stomach discomfort), Chloramines (the same, plus anemia) and chlorine dioxide (anemia; and nervous system effects in babies and young children).
» Byproducts of disinfection: Bromate (cancer risk), chlorite (anemia; and nervous system effects in infants and young children); Haloacetic acids (cancer risk) and Total Trihalomethanes (cancer risk; liver, kidney or central nervous problems).
The EPA also regulates levels of a host of inorganic chemicals which would be wastes from plumbing systems, herbicides, factories or brownsfields sites, for example.
Virginia’s Office of Drinking Water serves as Virginia’s advocate for safe drinking water; monitors drinking water quality; applies engineering judgment; provides technical assistance and training with respect to all drinking water issues; finances improvements to drinking water systems and projects; and enforces drinking water regulations and standards of the Virginia Public Water Supply Law and the federal Safe Drinking Water Act, according to its website.
Testing is done on a regular basis.
According to Henry County Public Service Authority as listed on its website, tests are scheduled:
» Twice daily: raw water alkalinity, finished water hardness, applied water alkalinity, raw water hardness, finished water alkalinity, carbon dioxide levels in raw, fluoride level, carbon dioxide levels in applied, and water temperature.
» Monthly: split fluoride sample with state laboratory; 30 bacteriological samples throughout the distribution system.
» Quarterly: Total Organic Carbon (TOC) — raw water and combined filter effluent; Total Trihalomethanes (TTHM) — throughout distribution system; and Total Haloacetic Acids (HAA5) — throughout distribution system.
» Every 2 hours: Chlorine- applied and finished water; pH — raw, applied and finished water; turbidity (cloudiness/dirtiness) – raw applied, and finished water.
» Continuous monitoring: pH — raw, applied and finished water; turbidity — raw, applied, and finished water, and at all 4 filters; chlorine — finished water; flow rates — raw and finished water, also flow rate through filters; stream and current monitor (SCM) — Monitors treatment chemical dosage.
Martinsville Water Plant Manager G.W. Robertson described a similar schedule for the Martinsville water plant.
