The power went out to homes and businesses in the south and southwest sectors of Martinsville around 8 a.m. today.
Street lights and traffic signal lights went dark during the morning commute while the area was under a special weather advisory from the National Weather Service that said visibility was near zero percent in some places because of heavy fog.
"We had a large outage affecting the Southside, Spruce Street, Rives Road and lower blocks of Mulberry Road this morning [Tuesday]," Electric Director Durwin Joyce said. "This was due to a tree falling from outside of the right-of-way on Smith Lake Road."
Joyce said the outage began at 8 a.m., and "all power was restored by 8:35 a.m.
"While we answered calls as best we could, we had 110 voicemails left on the phone," he said. "In the cases of large outages that are quickly restored, we are unable to return all calls, as customers should be aware when power is restored."
Joyce said as of 8:45 a.m. the power system in Martinsville was working normally and that the city was "unaware of any outages" and had "received no further calls" since the power had been restored."
