Families of public school children soon will be receiving some extra cash for groceries through the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program.
The Virginia Department of Social Services is working with the Virginia Department of Education to distribute temporary food aid to households affected by school closures. School districts in Henry County, Martinsville and Patrick County are participating.
Households will receive up to $376 per eligible child. This is calculated at a rate of $5.70 per day that schools are closed because of the pandemic. Funds can be used to purchase most food items at grocery stores and other retailers that accept Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
Families do not have to do anything to receive these benefits. Because the Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County school systems all participate in the Community Eligibility Provision, which allows school meals to be provided to all students free of charge, officials believe all students in these three districts are eligible for Pandemic EBT.
For those already participating in SNAP, funds will be added to their EBT cards in the next 2 weeks. For families not enrolled in SNAP, EBT cards will be mailed to the address on file with the school district in the next 4 to 6 weeks. VDSS encourages parents and guardians to contact their children’s school if their address needs to be updated.
Virginia is one of 20 states approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services to implement the P-EBT program, according to a news release from the VDSS. The funds are meant to supplement meals already provided by school feeding programs during the extended closure.
“We appreciate the dedicated efforts of our school districts and their amazing food service workers who have been working diligently to operate meal sites to support the nearly 592,000 children in Virginia who receive free or reduced-price meals,” VDSS Commissioner S. Duke Storen said in a release. “However, data indicates that these sites, which also operate during extended school closures, only serve half as many breakfasts and one-third the number of lunches compared to a typical school day. The P-EBT program will enable us to help fill this gap and provide critical food assistance to families so that children in Virginia do not go hungry during this crisis.”
If you have not received benefits by mid-June and believe your child is eligible, call 804-726-7000. To learn more about school meal distribution, parents can text FOOD or COMIDA to 877-877.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
