When Mike Sigmon was 4, he was climbing the scaffolding and carrying bricks during the expansion of his father's business in uptown Martinsville.
Now Sigmon is teaching the ropes to his own sons, 19-year-old James and 17-year-old Eric, at Lee's Tire & Wheel, in a new, larger location
As the Sigmon family has grown, so has the business. They're just beginning to work out of 1780 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, after more than half a century uptown.
Mike's father, Lee Sigmon, said he opened his business on Oct. 3, 1966, on the corner of Church Street and Cleveland Avenue.
"He won't never forget that date," his wife, Faye, said.
It was a classic service station when the business started, Lee Sigmon said. He leased the building and had two or three employees. His father-in-law, Hubert Martin, had a Union 66 service station across the street, where the parking lot of Fidelity Bank is now. There were two other service stations close to that intersection as well.
"That was the good old days" of paying at the pump, washing cars and more at service stations, Lee Sigmon said.
The couple still has a photograph of their first customer, a Martinsville High School teacher (when the high school was where the middle school is now). A sign behind her shows the price of gas: 26.9 cents.
His service station operated both as an American and Amoco. He also owned a service station on River Hill and a lawn-and-garden shop on Main Street, next to Rania's. He eventually closed those businesses.
In 1974, Sigmon began selling tires and wheels. In 1981, he bought the building and expanded it.
"Boom, that took off," he said. In 1995, the business stopped selling gas to focus on tires and wheels.
When he got into that specialty in the early 1970s, there only were three companies selling wheels in limited number of styles: Keystone, E.T. and Craiger. His shop sold E.T. and Craiger.
Their big competitors were Advance, J.C. Penney and Sears, "but it wouldn't take long for us to pass them," Lee Sigmon said.
The Sigmons have three children, Judy Worley of Ridgeway, Nancy Dillon of Christiansburg and Mike Sigmon of Figsboro.
All of them worked in the service station, he said. From the time they were 14 until they were old enough to get jobs, the girls had duties there including collecting money at the gas tanks.
"They always stayed busy. They never sat down," Faye Sigmon said.
Grandchildren also have spent plenty of time at the shop. In the early 1990s their first granddaughter spent her days there for 3 1/2 years. The couple now has nine grandchildren.
Lee Sigmon said his son used to mimic how he acted around the shop, including his habit of carrying a rag in his pocket. "He loved being there," he said.
Lee Sigmon said with a laugh that he has beacoups stories about having his children work with him. One of them was when Mike started working with him and suggested "that we come out with bigger sized wheels.
"I told him it was just a fad," and it would blow over, Sigmon said. Now, years later, wheels come up to 32 inches across. Back when Mike suggested it, they ranged from 13 to 15 inches.
Mike Sigmon played a lot of sports in school, so he didn't get too heavily involved in the shop until he was around 19 or 20, his parents said.
In 2006, Lee Sigmon retired, leaving the business to his son -- "and he has done a wonderful job," Faye said.
"He stepped it up a notch or two," the father said.
Mike Sigmon and his wife, Ashley, have six children. As well as James and Eric, they are Jonah, 11; Asher, 6; Sarah, 6; and Jetty, 4.
Ashley was helping out at the old location until the kids got out of school, handling the books, she said. Now, however, they stay so busy she's putting in longer days.
The little shop next to the library was overcrowded 20 years ago, Sigmon said, the business should have moved a long time ago.
"It's amazing to start with something like that and see how much it's grown," Lee Sigmon said.
Their son was sentimental about leaving the old shop, but "he definitely needed this move," Faye Sigmon said.
With their new space in Collinsville, "now he's got what it takes to really get it done," Lee said.
