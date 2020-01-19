A brush fire was discovered at about 2 p.m. Saturday on the U.S. 220 bypass, just beyond the U.S. 58 intersection. The Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department responded and had the fire under control in about 45 minutes.
According to the fire department’s Facebook page, the wind was a factor in controlling the blaze, and it traveled uphill quickly.
Sixteen members of Company 13 responded to the blaze.
