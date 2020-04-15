The first two days of drive-through coronavirus testing at Martinsville Speedway saw no positive tests, Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the West Piedmont Health District, said Wednesday.
Bell said 25 people in all were tested for COVID-19 in the first two days of the site at the Speedway, and all came back negative for the coronavirus. Bell said she didn’t know how many were tested at the site on Monday, but believed the number to be pretty low given the poor weather. There were 20 expected to be tested at the site on Wednesday.
The drive-through testing is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and tests are free for patients with a doctor’s order.
Those tested last week received their results in 24-48 hours, Bell said.
"The volunteers have come together. Everyone is just doing their part. It’s really amazing,” Bell said. “It’s also amazing we’ve been getting the test results back in 24-48 hours, which is pretty quick all things considered."
The Virginia Department of Health originally thought test results would take 3-5 days to be completed.
“And we were hoping they could meet that, so it just depends on how many tests are going through the lab I guess, but we’re really excited about that,” Bell said.
Overall, Bell said the testing is going well, and operations director Kathy Hatcher “seems to have it well in hand,” she said.
Bell wanted to remind people that no one can be tested at the site without getting pre-approval from a doctor, and the doctor will either need to fax an order to the VDH or give the patients a note to show at the Speedway before getting tested.
She said no one last week tried to get tested without a doctor’s note.
“I don’t think it’s a problem. I think we’ve been pretty clear,” Bell said. “There’s a checkpoint at the site where you show identification and see if you’re on the list and if you’re not on the list they see if you have doctor’s orders with you. So you really don’t get past that point without being in the list that the doctors have faxed in or having an order with you.”
Through Wednesday morning's report by VDH, Henry County still has eight positive results, none new since Friday.
There are 6,500 cases and 195 deaths in Virginia, and some 1,048 people remain hospitalized. Danville is up to 22 cases, Franklin County has 15 and Pittsylvania has 4. Patrick County still does not have a diagnosed case, one of six counties that have had no positive test.
