Another minister from Henry County has joined the battle for free religious speech.
Father Mark of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsville has been banned by the Diocese of Richmond from expressing his opinion on his personal blog, and his church continues to wrestle with how best to handle its longstanding issues of sexual abuse by the clergy.
Now Senior Pastor Libby Grammer of First Baptist Church Martinsville is blogging about her efforts to overturn laws all over the world that prohibit free speech and free religion.
Earlier this month Grammer took her argument to Washington.
“I believe that understanding more deeply what religious freedom is, and is not, is terribly important for the complex times we live in,” Grammer wrote in her personal blog. “We need to realize that our faith or our way of doing faith is not the only one out there, and that protecting everyone else’s right to believe as they wish continues to protect our own.”
Grammer is a Baptist Joint Committee Fellow, a group that advocates frequently on Capitol Hill for religious liberty.
Last Tuesday Grammer met with U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) to discuss repealing blasphemy laws worldwide.
“Blasphemy laws are laws that punish, by imprisonment or worse, people who blaspheme or insult a religion that’s usually the majority religion in a country,” Grammer said.
Apostasy laws forbid someone leaving their religion for another faith.
“People around the world are imprisoned or killed for their conscience, simply for believing what they believe,” she said.
There are resolutions before the U.S. House (H. Res. 512) and Senate (S. Res. 458) that call on the president and the secretary of state to make the repeal of blasphemy, heresy or apostasy laws a priority in the bilateral relationships of the United States with all countries that have such laws.
“Though religious liberty sometimes means different things to different people these days, the fundamental issues of no establishment of religion by the state and not impeding the free exercise of religion of individuals by the state are the focus,” Grammer said. “We have a lot of complex issues that are not done justice often in short political speeches.”
Grammer said the BJC looks at how best to protect the freedom to exercise one’s religion.
“Resolutions do not carry the weight of law, but they are a way Congress can signal to the country — and in this case the world — that this is an issue we care about,” Grammer said. “And we care about it because we support religious freedom for all.
“As Virginians, we ought to know our history. Protecting everyone’s right to believe as they wish protects both the government from undue religious interference, and it protects religion from government interference.”
White’s freedom of speech was stifled because of his criticism of the handling of the sex abuse crisis in the Catholic Church. Bishop Barry Knestout has threatened White with the loss of his priesthood if he continues to post his thoughts about the issue through a public blog.
Catholics meet
White attended a meeting of priests with the bishop in Roanoke last week, where the promise of long-awaited action about the sex-abuse problem was announced.
On Monday, the Catholic Diocese of Richmond announced the establishment of the Independent Reconciliation Program.
With more than 100 abuse victims in Virginia, this program allows BrownGreer PLC, a Richmond-based law firm, to negotiate a settlement with those who have been abused.
Monday’s announcement included a letter from Knestout:
“One of my most important pastoral responsibilities is to reach out to victim survivors of clergy sexual abuse, and to be a resource for them on their paths of healing.
“We have watched as dioceses throughout the country have embraced reconciliation programs similar to this program and noted the benefit to victim survivors.
“This program – designed and managed by a nationally recognized and highly respected, independent claims administrator – gives victim survivors an opportunity to receive monetary payment in a manner that is compassionate.
“We will never be able to fully compensate for the harm done and we recognize there are many routes that might be followed to achieve justice. We believe this to be the best course for our diocese to reach a just reconciliation with our victim survivors.”
With the announcement, the diocese is launching an outreach effort to sex-abuse survivors while simultaneously prohibiting a priest from communicating via his blog with the people the diocese is trying to reach.
Media is key
Similarly, given the restraint put on White about his blog, Grammer writes in her blog the BJC “can offer deep resources for considering issues of religious liberty — most of which are not hashed out well in the media and need complex legal and social consideration.”
“I believe that understanding more deeply what religious freedom is, and is not, is terribly important for the complex times we live in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.