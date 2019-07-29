Business remains on a steady course as GENEDGE, a statewide consulting firm based in Martinsville, has received the annual funding from the federal government it had been expecting — and a little more.
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology has granted GENEDGE (the A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Partnership) $1,881,221, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) announced on Monday.
A joint release from the two senators cited the extension of a program called Manufacturing Extension Partnership that aims to strengthen U.S. manufacturing. The release states MEP has worked with nearly 80,000 manufacturers, creating thousands of jobs and leading to $88 billion in sales.
“This was an increase” in the normal yearly amount “and we are delighted to get it, because it will help us better serve our clients across the state of Virginia,” said Cindy Glisson, GENEDGE’s vice president of operations.
Officials at the consulting firm, whose headquarters is at 32 Bridge Street, had been expecting to get around $1.85 million, she said.
“We are very pleased to obtain, for the fourth year in a row, funding from the national Institute of Standards and Technology’s Manufacturing Extension program to provide industry standards across the commonwealth,” GENEDGE President and Executive Director Bill Donohue said.
He said GENEDGE also would receive a matching amount from the state.
Describing what GENEDGE does, Donohue said, “We provide assistance to manufacturing and technology companies to help them be more innovative, to be more competitive and to” maximize “their top lines and their bottom lines.”
Local companies that have used GENEDGE’s services include Applied Felts and Drake Extrusion, he said.
“We view ourselves as economic developers through management consulting,” Glisson said. “We do a variety of services, including strategy and market analysis … to continuous improvement services, such as ISO 9,000 and Lean Manufacturing.”
GENEDGE also helps companies keep up with and get ahead on technology, she said, “to be more competitive in Virginia and also” on the world stage.
GENEDGE has a staff of 25 “plus extensive contractors,” she said. Additionally, there are five other staff members with the related Manufacturing Technology Center.
Eight people work in Martinsville, she said, and one or two work in each of the satellite offices, which are in Richmond, Newport News, Blue Ridge Community College, Abingdon, Virginia Tech and Northern Virginia. GENEDGE now is trying to get at least two staff members at each site, she said.
Two staff members soon will be added to the Martinsville-Danville region, Donohue said, and another three elsewhere.
John Hagwood is GENEDGE’s innovation & commercialization practice manager, based in the Martinsville office, and his territory covers the cities of Danville and Martinsville and the counties of Henry, Patrick Pittsylvania and Halifax. A message to his office was answered with the automatic reply that he would be out until Thursday.
Major clients Hagwood has served include General Electric, Applied Materials, Ebara Technologies, Sumco, RS Technologies, Entegris, Cree, Hirata, Murata, Intel, TSMC, Samsung, Global Foundries, II-VI, Dow Corning, Spark Product Development, BGB Technologies, Delta Pure Filtration, according GENEDGE’s website.
GENEDGE makes “a substantial amount of impact,” Glisson said. A survey has shown that “the benefit to our clients in the last 17 years has been a 25 to 1 payback. For every dollar they spend with us, they get 25 in return. They view our services as very valuable. The funding enables us to continue to support businesses that really need help in getting started and continuing to grow.”
Government funding allows GENEDGE “to charge 40 to 50 percent of what a normal consulting business would charge,” Glisson said. “We’re about half of what a large company would charge a client.”
It also has programs that are subsidized, through which the client pays only 25% of the total fee, she said. Those programs are “targeted at very specific things. Now we have a program for cybersecurity, funded by a grant we received from the Department of Defense’s Office of Economic Adjustment,” she said.
A cybersecurity program, which gets a company compliant to the government standard, would cost around $20,000 on the low end, she said. Through a grant, a company would pay only $5,000.
“We’re pleased to announce funding that makes a significant investment in Virginia’s manufacturing industry. We’re hopeful this grant will support the needs of manufacturers in Virginia and in turn, create jobs and expand businesses,” Kaine stated in an email.
Warner stated in an email, “Manufacturing has long been an important economic driver for the Commonwealth. That’s why we’re proud to announce these federal dollars to help boost growth and expand job opportunities in the region.”
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.