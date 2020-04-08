A fifth person in Henry County has been diagnosed with COVID-19 – but he got better before his test results even came back.
His positive results for the coronavirus were received today, Nancy Bell, population health manager for the West Piedmont District of the Virginia Department of Health said Wednesday.
He developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19 on March 21 and got tested that same day, she reported. His results didn’t come back until today, by which time he had recuperated.
As far as possible exposure to the virus, he had an “interstate travel history,” Bell said.
She did not disclose his age.
An absence of widespread testing and long wait times for results can cause delays in logging cases.
Previous cases were three women and a man, all who also have been recuperating at home.
One woman had tested positive after traveling to Pakistan, and one was said to have contracted the virus at home.
One was an employee of Lowe's in Martinsville, and store officials disclosed extra steps for cleaning and managing coworkers while the store remained open.
Wednesday's positive results are not yet counted among the four listed for Henry County by the VDH. By Wednesday morning, the VDH reported that there are 3,645 cases in Virginia, with 615 people hospitalized and 75 who had died from COVID-19.
Only 8.4 % of the 30,645 people tested for COVID-19 in Virginia have received positive results.
