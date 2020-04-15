Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki said the city's fiscal year 2021 budget was 99.9% complete when the coronavirus pandemic hit and brought with it the likelihood of such a dramatic financial impact that he can't even predict what they might be.
It became "very obvious ... it [the budget] would be a worthless exercise with the COVID-19 impact," Towarnicki told City Council on Tuesday night. "We asked permission to delay - and council agreed."
The budgeting process has been pushed as deep into the year as the law allows, with a formal presentation now set for May 26 and a mandated public hearing on June 9. Final approval has been projected to occur on June 23, two weeks after presentations from various groups, committees and organizations have made their budget requests known through three work-sessions.
"The VML [Virginia Municipal League] says Martinsville could see an impact of $900,000 this fiscal year and possibly $2 million in next fiscal year," Towarnicki said. "I think they are high."
For instance, he said, one obvious impact is the tax on restaurant meals, which generates $1.8 million a year for the city, or $150,000 a month.
"February into March things were going good, but the middle of March it started going down," Towarnicki said. "Right now it's a shot in the dark."
Towarnicki suggested that if the city lost half the meals tax revenue for three or four months the impact could be $300,000 before restaurants could open up again.
"We think there will be impacts [that] we don't know," Towarnicki said. "There is the meals tax, sales tax, distribution and other state impacts.
"The economy was going great. The state budget was doing great. There were a lot of money increases, and we built those in [the budget].
"Schools, police, street maintenance - we picked up all those [increases] and included them in the budget. They may all go away."
Towarnicki said he has been bombarded with information everyday on the federal level and expected the city to receive some assistance, but he had no idea how much it might be or when it would become available.
""Right now it's way too early for us to get a handle on it," he said.
The city is relying on the VML to work through the process and try to extract some reliable information from the minefield of data coming out.
Meanwhile, officials in City Hall have begun hunkering down and preparing for the worst.
"We've sent notes to our department heads and cut spending to essentials," Towarnicki says. "We have a hiring freeze in place through the end of May and capital purchases will be delayed and might not occur at all.
"We'll have to wait and see."
Towarnicki promised council that if the city had to cut back even more, then it would.
"We'll play with the cards we've been given," Towarnicki said. "We'll keep moving through the process."
Emergency order confirmed
Martinsville is currently operating under an emergency order issued by Mayor Kathy Lawson shortly after Gov. Ralph Northam placed the state under the same. Assistant City Manager and City Attorney Eric Monday explained to council Tuesday night that in order to make it official, members were required to confirm the action unanimously.
"It is an unusual time," Monday said. "Confirming the operations we have undertaken may make funds available.
"It's best we be consistent. Not all localities have adopted this model."
Monday said that he and his colleagues across the state had created the confirmation-by-unanimous-vote that spells out in detail what matters require a quorum to be present, if the business could be conducted via conference call such as Zoom and put a mechanism in place that provides a way for the public to comment and the media to be present.
Council approved the confirmation.
Towarnicki later said he felt good about the way the public was being kept informed about the coronavirus pandemic.
"I would like to commend a lot of local groups," Towarnicki said. "We've had meetings in this room and on Zoom and partnered with local media.
"They've been a great help and served the community well with good information."
Towarnicki also said the Coastal Plain League still planned to play baseball this summer and that the Martinsville Mustangs were still scheduled to begin their season at the end of May.
"We also have had a lot of discussion about parking for the Dick & Willie trail," he said. "We plan to put parking at the end of Country Club Drive and only allow parking during the day for trail access."
New ways to interact
As a result of COVID-19, there were no public comments from the floor. Citizens are being asked to present comments to council by emailing them to Clerk of Council Karen Roberts at kroberts@ci.martinsville.va.us, calling 276-403-5182, faxing 276-403-5280 or mailing them to City of Martinsville, attention: Karen Roberts, P.O. Drawer 1112, Martinsville, 24114. Comments must be received by noon on the day of the meeting.
Towarnicki said no comments were received from the public for Tuesday night's meeting, but in addition to MGTV22, the Martinsville government channel on Comcast, there are additional ways the public can keep up with the actions of council.
"We are now live you YouTube as well as on MGTV," Towarnicki said. "Anyone with a smartphone or iPad can watch."
Towarnicki said the meetings are recorded and available on the city's YouTube channel and linked to the city's website.
Grant application approved
Council members unanimously adopted a resolution to apply for funds through the Virginia Community Development Block Grant Program for the Pine Hall Road project, a $1.9 million renovation. A March application deadline was pushed to April 24 because of COVID-19. In-kind contributions makes the plan worth $2.2 million.
"It's a good package, and we're excited about getting it submitted," Towarnicki said.
Council's comments
- Lawson reminded everyone that even though the utility bills had late fees on them, all late fees are being waived while the city's emergency order remains in effect. I would also like to thank the electric department for getting the power back on so fast [after severe storms caused widespread outages] Monday," Lawson said. "Also, for the coordination of the Easter sunrise service [at Roselawn]."
- Vice-Mayor Chad Martin was feeling under the weather and participated remotely via speakerphone from his apartment at the Cornerstone Apartments. "Let's all be in prayer for our community, the United States and the world," Martin said. "Please people, take this serious and stay at home."
- Council member Jennifer Bowles was saddened that the Dancing for the Arts event she was participating in had been canceled. "Let us continue to be in prayer for the city, the commonwealth and the nation," Bowles said. "A lot of people focus on the negativity, but we are a city without limits."
- Council member Danny Turner asked for a moment of silence in remembrance of the late Husky Hall, the legendary Martinsville High School basketball coach who recently passed away. "I would also like to thank Michael Scales at Longwood for a joint workshop at the city park," Turner said. "And I thank the newspaper, Roselawn [Burial Park] and Star News for putting on the sunrise service. I got a call from a lady in Spencer whose mother is 98 years old, and she's watched it three times."
- Council member Jim Woods recognized a personal friend, Landon Spradlin of Gretna, a Pittsylvania county resident who died of COVID-19. "I also had the good fortune of being with Boy Scout Troop 168 via Zoom to talk about citizenship in the community," Woods said. "I was impressed with their questions."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.