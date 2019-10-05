The Martinsville Fire Department responded to a report of a dustbin fire at Southern Finishing Co. on Saturday evening.
Firefighters arrived at 801 E. Church St. at about 6, and one engine truck and one ladder truck quickly brought the blaze under control.
Firefighters remained on the scene in to the evening.
The cause of the fire and the amount of damage are unknown at this time.
