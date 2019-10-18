Firefighters on Friday afternoon battled a fully engaged house fire in Collinsville.
At approximately 3 p.m. the 911 Communications Center received a call of a structure fire at 214 Seminole Drive.
Fire departments responded to find the wood-frame house with flames coming through the roof.
Neighbors said no one was at home at the time, but the residents did have cats they kept in side.
No other details were available.
