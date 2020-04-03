There were no injuries in a house fire in Ridgeway on Thursday night, but the home and two vehicles in the driveway were heavily damaged.
The Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, Henry County EMS and the Henry County Sheriff's Departments responded to the fire at 323 Glenn Oaks Circle in Ridgeway around 10 p.m.
The fire appeared to have started in the garage but quickly spread to the home and vehicles nearby.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other details were made available.
