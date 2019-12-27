Fire destroyed a mobile home at 1205 Boxwood Lane in Bassett this morning.
The Bassett Volunteer Fire Department and Henry County Public Safety responded shortly after 7 a.m. to a fully involved structure fire directly across the street from Moores Park Drive, where a trailer park with 10 more mobile homes is located.
The fire was contained after about an hour. Officials say there were no injuries, but the American Red Cross has been called in to assist.
No other information has been made available.
