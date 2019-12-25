Fire broke out Wednesday night at an unoccupied house on the cul de sac of Pulliam Court in Ridgeway. Ridgeway Fire Department responded, and RFD Fire Chief Cotton Trent said the house was vacant and is owned by someone from Greensboro, N.C.
Neighbors on the scene said electrical lines around the house had been sparking recently,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.