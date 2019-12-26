The structure 403 Clearview Drive in Martinsville was fully involved when the Martinsville Fire Department responded shortly 6 a.m. Thursday.
Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze quickly, Martinsville Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Ted Anderson Jr. said.
"The home was unoccupied, and we don't have a cause yet," Anderson said. "It started in the back of the home, and damage was mostly confined to that side of the structure. Still, by the time you consider the cost of repairs, the house is likely going to be considered a total loss."
There have been numerous structure fires in Martinsville and Henry County in the past couple of weeks, and fire officials say there is nothing in particular that can be considered the reason for this outbreak in blazes.
"We've had two house fires in our area," Horsepasture Lt. Ryan Mize said. "There was one house fire and a hay barn fire in Ridgeway, and a shed in back of a house in Bassett burned down."
There have been no reported injuries in the multiple fires that have occurred in the past two weeks.
Henry County Public Safety Director Matt Tatum deferred questions regarding the multiple fires to Henry County Fire Marshall Lisa Garrett, but she was on scene investigating a house fire that occurred Christmas Eve on the Spencer-Preston Road and unavailable for comment.
Wednesday night a fire destroyed an unoccupied house on the cul de sac of Pulliam Court in Ridgeway. Friday last week a home was destroyed by fire on Preston Road in Horsepasture, and Tuesday last week the Valero/Fas Mart in Collinsville was gutted by a fire that started in the manager's office.
There have also been numerous brush fires reported in Henry County. Thursday afternoon around 1 firefighters were called to the area near 1132 Blackberry Road in Bassett, where a brush fire was encroaching on a mobile home park. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze.
