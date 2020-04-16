The first person in the region has died from infection with the coronavirus.
The Virginia Department of Health’s West Piedmont Health District announced Thursday morning that a resident of the district who was ill with COVID-19 had died.
The district did not release the location of the patient – although that’s route – or any other information.
The district includes Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and the city of Martinsville.
Henry County has had eight confirmed positive tests, but only one patient is known to have been hospitalized – at Sovah-Martinsville – just more than a week ago. The others all were isolated at home, and at least one had recovered from the virus.
Franklin County as of this morning has had 15 positives, but it’s unknown the status of any of those.
Patrick County is one of six counties that have had no positive cases.
As of this morning the death total in Virginia was 208.
“We regret to announce that we have experienced our first local COVID-19-related fatality,” Dr. Kerry Gateley, director of the West Piedmont Health District, said in a release. “On behalf of all of us at VDH, I extend sincere condolences to this person’s family.
“Unfortunately, we’ve learned that those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of serious complications from COVID-19. Everyone, especially at-risk individuals, are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing and stay at home as much as possible.”
In some patients, especially those at-risk patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions, like diabetes, heart or lung disease or compromised immune systems.
