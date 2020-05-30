Traffic on Fairystone Park Highway in Henry County, just west of Bassett, will be rerouted for the next several days because of damage from recent rainfall and flooding, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Saturday evening.
Westbound traffic is being detoured onto Trenthill Drive, and eastbound traffic is being shifted into the westbound lane to navigate around the damaged section of roadway.
The detour is expected to last throughout the weekend and into next week or until VDOT completes repairs.
Updates about this closure are available at www.511virginia.org, through the 511 mobile app or by phone.
