Little Tobias Moore made his way into the world three weeks early, to become Martinsville’s New Year’s baby.
Tobias, the son of Amber Collins and Roger Moore of Axton, was born on Monday, Sovah Health-Martinsville’s first baby of 2020. He weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces and is 19 inches long.
He joins siblings Emmeline “Emma” Collins, 7, and Emmanuel “Manny” Collins, 3
Tobias “is our rainbow baby, after our daughter passed away,” Moore said, referring to Opal Collins. She was born on Sept. 1, 2017, but died of SIDS when she was 2 ½ months old.
Tobias’ due date was Jan. 26, his mother said. However, on Sunday she started having contractions and “something wasn’t right,” so she went to the hospital to be checked. She was losing fluid, which had happened in her last pregnancy also.
The baby ended up being born the next day.
“Manny, my son, loves him,” Collins said. “Emma, my daughter, wishes we had a girl,” though she’s still supportive.
Over the past several months, the parents talked with the children about the baby “inside her stomach,” Moore said, adding that the little ones enjoyed touching their mother’s abdomen.
Tobias will be going home to a family neighborhood. His paternal grandfather Alton Moore lives next door (paternal grandmother Denise Stump lives in Calloway), and his maternal grandmother Linda Collins lives on the street behind the young family. (Tobias’s due date was the anniversary of the passing of his grandfather Tracy Collins.)
Having their parents nearby “makes a lot of difference,” Collins said. “Most of the time we know that they’re right there” if they need help.
That support goes both ways – especially since Alton Moore has been recuperating from a kidney transplant he had Dec. 4.
“It’s nice to be next door to him, to take him to appointments,” Roger Moore said.
However, taking his father and his wife on medical appointments took its toll on Roger Moore’s career. On Dec. 4, he said, he was let go from his job for missing too much work.
That was even though he had notes signed by doctors saying he had to bring his wife to and from appointments, he said.
“I talked to both bosses: ‘Hey, this isn’t right at Christmas. This is not appropriate,’” he added, but he could not sway them.
He has a job interview coming up soon,however, and he’s optimistic, he said.
Even though the couple are experienced parents, their experience provides no clue as to what Tobias’ personality will be.
Their other babies had unique patterns and dispositions, they said.
“Emma was a pretty good baby” who would stay settled, Collins said. On the other hand, Manny “would get really fussy. Our other daughter was fussy at nighttime.”
“She’d sleep all day,” recalled Moore, then pointed to Manny: “He’d have to be in his swing.”
“Someone had to hold him 24/7,” Collins added.
Tobias has given clues: During the pregnancy, the baby was still during the day and moved around a lot at night, Collins said.
Though Tobias comes into a full family, his father said, since Emma is in second grade at Axton Elementary School and Manny is about to start preschool, soon he’ll be the only baby in the house during the days.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
