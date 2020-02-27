Next Tuesday voters in Virginia, 13 other states and American Samoa will go to the polls to choose their candidate for the Democratic nomination for president.
On what is called "Super Tuesday" all precincts statewide will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. As long as you are in line by 7 p.m. you will be allowed to vote. Voters also can cast absentee ballots up through Saturday.
"Virginia is not a party-registered state," Martinsville Registrar Cynthia Barbour said. "Anyone can vote in any primary they wish to."
Fourteen Democrats qualified for Virginia's primary, but since the ballots have been printed, five have dropped out of the race. Their names, however, will remain on the ballot.
They are (in alphabetical order): Michael Bennet, Joseph Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.
Bennet and Yang stayed in the race until the New Hampshire Primary and dropped out on Feb.11. Booker left before the Iowa caucuses, on Jan. 13, Castro ran out of money and left the contest on Jan. 2, and Williamson exited on Jan. 10.
It's unlikely, but there could be further attrition after Saturday's South Carolina Primary.
"I had a call from the chairman of the Democratic Party asking if the names of the candidates that have dropped out in other states will remain on the ballot in Virginia," Henry County Registrar Elizabeth Stone said.
Virginia Elections Administrator Matthew Abell: "None of the national Democratic presidential candidates have formally withdrawn, so all the names will remain on the ballot."
Barbour said she intends to post a notice at each precinct with the names of candidates on the ballot that are no longer in the race.
"We can't really say or do anything or mark them off, so all the names will remain on the ballot," she said.
Virginia held a dual primary in 2016 when both Republicans and Democrats went to the polls on the same day to choose a candidate. This year the Republican Party notified the Virginia Department of Elections that it will not hold a primary and instead will select its nominee for president at a party convention.
"I'm not really sure [about voter turnout], but I'm hoping for 30%" Patrick County Registrar Susan Taylor said. "We've had 13 people who have voted in person and we've mailed out 47 absentee ballots."
In Martinsville Barbour said she has had "about 48 total including in-person and mailed ballots."
"We probably won't have a large turnout," she said. "It's been kind of slow."
Barbour said out of 8,591 registered voters in the city, 12% voted in the Democratic Primary in 2016, while 11% voted in the Republican Primary for a total of almost 24%.
"I anticipate about 20% turnout [for next week's primary]," Barbour said. "It depends on the weather."
Stone said she has mailed out 55 absentee ballots, and 22 people have voted in her office at the Henry County Administration Building.
"In 2016 when we had the dual primary, we had 34,946 registered voters [in Henry County]," said Stone. "Seven percent voted in the Democratic Primary and 16.5% voted Republican.
"I'm afraid to guess [next week's turnout]. When I guess, I'll keep someone from going [to vote].
"I'll just remind everyone that no one [in Virginia] is registered as a democrat or republican. The primary is open to any registered voter," Stone said.
The deadline to register has passed, but absentee voting will be open until 5 p.m. Saturday, and the registrar's offices in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties will be open this Saturday for anyone wishing to vote ahead of Super Tuesday.
Anyone who is voting in person needs to bring an acceptable form of photo identification. A Voter who fails to present a photo ID will be allowed to cast a provisional ballot and will have until noon on Friday to deliver a copy of his or her identification to the local electoral board in order for the provisional ballot to be counted.
Every voting place is now legally mandated to provide accessible voting options.
"We have curbside voting at all of our precincts," Barbour said. "If you are 65 or older or unable to come inside because of special needs, you'll need someone to go inside to tell us and we'll come out for you."
FiveThirtyEight.com, which aggregates and analyzes polling data, predicts that Sanders will win in Virginia, with 25% of the vote. He would be followed by Bloomberg with 19.5%, Biden, 19.2%, Buttigieg, 11.2%, Warren, 9.5%, and Klobuchar with 6%.
FiveThirtyEight.com built that forecast from all primary polls in Virginia, accounting for each poll's quality, sample size and timeliness.
