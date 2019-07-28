The discussion about how to construct the southern connector for U.S. 220 is growing louder, and former Henry County supervisor H.G. Vaughn of Ridgeway this week added his voice to the discussion. And he’s against the anointed plan.
Vaughn appeared before the Henry County Board of Supervisors last week to express his opposition to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s preferred route for what it calls the Route 220 Martinsville Southern Connector.
He said VDOT’s choice – listed as “Alternative C” — would be seen and heard by residents of the Farmingdale subdivision, where he lives, clearly reinforcing the impact on the lives of him and his neighbors.
“That does concern me personally because I live in Farmingdale subdivision,” Vaughn said. “We moved there in 2003, built our home and have enjoyed it wonderfully. For years I wanted to live in the country, and my wife loved the subdivision, so we lived in Shannon Hills for 28 years.
“When Farmingdale was built, we had an opportunity to build right at the end, so we built our home, acquired some additional acreage, and it’s like being out in the country. We’ve just loved it.
“So we’ve worked over the years to try to protect that atmosphere there, wonderful neighbors, wonderful environment. VDOT ‘s study is proposing to take alternative C, which goes right by Farmingdale subdivision. ... That route will go within sight distance and sound distance of the subdivision. The elevation for the highway will be up above the subdivision. I can see that and a lot of our neighbors will be able to see it from our home and also hear truck traffic.”
In February 2018, VDOT, in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration, initiated an environmental impact statement that evaluates potential improvements to the corridor of U.S. 220 corridor in Henry County between the U.S. 58/U.S. 220 Bypass south to the North Carolina state line.
The goal is to enhance traffic flow on U.S. 220 in an area highlighted by tightly curving southbound lanes near the new Commonwealth Crossing business center and its intersection with U.S. 58 before extending into the city of Martinsville.
A longer-range plan is to extend Interstate 73 from where it morphs into U.S. 220 near Madison, N.C., before continuing south to Rockingham, N.C. But that long-range plan is not part of these current discussions.
“It’s being built as a four-lane limited access highway,” Vaughn told the supervisors. “VDOT will not connect or relate to that in any way as being preliminary to I-73, but I think with your experience and my experience on the board of supervisors, I think common sense tells us that if I-73 does come to fruition, that’s probably going to be the route.”
The options
VDOT has narrowed down its planning to three alternatives that have been studied by consultants and officials:
- Alternative A is 7.7 miles from the North Carolina line to U.S. Route 58 at a new interchange 1 mile west of Joseph Martin Highway.
- Alternative B is 7.3 miles between the state line and U.S. 58 at the Joseph Martin Highway interchange.
- Alternative C is 7.4 miles from the state line to U.S. 58 at the Joseph Martin Highway interchange.
Each alternative is slightly different and has distinctive impacts, ranging from environmental to residential to business.
According to VDOT, Alternative B would require the most residential relocations (26), compared with 25 for Alternative C and 17 for Alternative A.
None of the alternatives would require commercial relocations.
Alternative B would require the most “other potential relocations,” including industrial, institutional and cemeteries – followed by Alternative C and then Alternative A.
Alternative C would have the least estimated impact on wetlands; the second least impact on streams and 100-year-flood plain; and the least impact on forest land.
Alternative C would cost the least, according to preliminary estimates: $616 million. That’s nearly 23% less than the most costly alternative, Alternative A, with an estimated cost of $757 million.
The VDOT says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can only authorize the “least environmental practicable alternative” through its permit process, which means an alternative must result in the least impact to aquatic resources while being feasible after taking into consideration cost, existing technology and logistics. VDOT believes Alternative C is the “least environmental practicable alternative.”
Alternative C was endorsed in June by resolutions passed by both the Henry County supervisors and the Martinsville City Council.
Comparing the alternatives
Impacts on each plan vary. Here are the specifics:
- Potential residential locations: Alternative A: 17; Alternative B: 26; Alternative C: 25.
- Potential commercial relocations: zero for each alternative.
- Other potential relocations (includes industrial, institutional and cemeteries): Alternative A: 1; Alternative B: 5; Alternative C: 4.
- Estimated stream impacts (linear feet): Alternative A: 28,530; Alternative B: 20,548; Alternative C: 21,881.
- Estimated wetland impacts (acres): Alternative A: 7.8; Alternative B: 5.9; Alternative C- 3.7.
- Estimated 100-year floodplain impacts: Alternative A: 7.0; Alternative B: 13.7; Alternative C: 7.5.
- Estimated forest impacts (acres): Alternative A: 296; Alternative B: 259; Alternative C: 219.
- Preliminary planning level cost estimate: Alternative A — $757 million; Alternative B — $746 million; Alternative C — $616 million.
Public to comment
VDOT has scheduled a public hearing at 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 15 at Drewry Mason Elementary School to gather input on its plans. The session will be an open-house format for review and Q&A with officials. There will be a video presentation, too.
And Vaughn, who served 16 years on the board of supervisors before losing his bid for re-election in 2015 to Ryan Zehr, said he expects there to be plenty of comment.
He asked the board of supervisors to take the time to study Alternatives A, B and C, and in particular, to support Alternative A as being a better route, as he has.
“A lot of people have talked and called me and talked with other people,” Vaughn said. “So there is going to be a good turnout at the meeting at Drewry Mason Elementary School on August 15.
“I certainly hope that you all will take a stand and endorse a route and that you would not favor Alternative C.”
Paul Collins is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. Contact him at 276-638-8801, ext. 236.