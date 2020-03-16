The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit turned down an appeal Monday, effectively dismissing a $10 million discrimination lawsuit filed by former Martinsville High School Principal Angela Weinerth against the Martinsville City School Board.
Weinerth had claimed she was demoted as principal of Martinsville High School in 2016 and reassigned as assistant principal of Martinsville Middle School because of her race, gender and age.
Weinerth is white and in her 60s. Aji Dixon, who is black and in his 30s, was appointed to replace Weinerth at the high school.
The appellate court's ruling confirms a judgment entered last May by Chief Judge for the Western District of Virginia Michael F. Urbanski, who dismissed Weinerth's lawsuit and stated there was no direct evidence that Weinerth's race, gender or age played any role in her reassignment.
The court issued a statement that said:
"Weinerth appeals the district court's order granting the Martinsville School Board summary judgment on her race and gender discrimination claims, and her age discrimination claim. We have reviewed the record and find no reversible error. According, we affirm for the reasons stated by the district court."
The appellate court had dispensed with oral arguments, stating the "facts and legal contentions are adequately presented in the materials" before the court and the argument would not change the decision of the court.
Weinerth had made her case on the strength of a statement made by Martinsville School Superintendent Zebedee Talley when he was appointed in 2016:
“Minority students do better and do well when they have people in authority who look like them,” Talley told the school board in July 2016.
“They need to have a vision of where they can go, and having a minority teacher assist that, they feel like they can relate. We have great teachers who can reach across any color barrier or disparancy in terms of economics, but it’s good to have a classroom and a school that represents the demographics of our [area].”
Weinerth claimed in her lawsuit that days after making his statement to the school board, Talley asked her how many black teachers worked at Martinsville High School. Weinerth responded that “she did not know off the top of her head,” that she did not hire teachers based upon race or sex but rather “based upon their ability to perform their jobs.”
In response to Weinerth’s answers to his questions, Talley told her to count the number of teachers at Martinsville High School by race and report back to him, the lawsuit states.
Four days later, the lawsuit states, Talley told Weinerth that he was going to demote her to assistant principal at the middle school. When she asked why, the lawsuit claims that Talley replied “the community had spoken.”
According to the suit, Weinerth then told Talley about “progress and strides that had occurred under her leadership.”
However, “Dr. Talley became angry and threatened to demote her further and to place her in a teaching position” at the middle school, the lawsuit maintains. It adds that Talley then made Dixon principal at MHS again and named Clarence Simington, who also is black, assistant principal there.
Talley demoted Weinerth, the lawsuit claims, “because she did not ‘look’ like the student body or the community at large,” as well as because he determined that “she was not qualified to be the principal of a public high school with a majority student body of young, black males.”
Urbanski, in his 20-page ruling, wrote: "Indeed there is no hint in this record that Weinerth’s age or gender had anything to do with her move to the middle school.”
“Relying on affidavits from Talley and two of its members, the School Board maintains that the high school had ‘serious disciplinary issues’ during Weinerth’s tenure as principal and therefore needed a ‘strong disciplinarian as principal.’ … Many others who swore affidavits attested to discipline and student behavior problems at the high school during this period, including staff members who worked under Weinerth.”
Weinerth appealed the decision with her attorney, Glen Franklin Koontz, saying he believed the judge ruled incorrectly and that "the appeals court will rule favorably on her appeal, and return the matter to the District Court for trial on the merits."
