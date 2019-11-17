Four Martinsville suspects are facing charges after a Saturday night robbery of a sweepstakes business in Eden, North Carolina, authorities report.
Police responded to The Vault, located at 203 E. Meadow Road in Eden, at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday after received a report of an armed robbery, according to a news release from the Eden Police Department.
Officials report gunfire was exchanged between a suspect and an employee of The Vault. One suspect was hit, according to the news release, but police did not detail what kind of injury was sustained.
Police identified the suspects as Jordan Christoper Turner, 20; Darehyon Monte Rucker, 18; James Davonte Flood, 19; and Yalieq Desmond-Zire Brown, 20, all of Martinsville.
The Martinsville Police Department found and arrested Rucker and Brown, who are being held without bond in the Martinsville City Jail, according to the release. Flood and Turner are still at large.
All four face charges of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
"From what I read on the night shift report our officers went with the Eden investigators to assist them while they were in the city [Martinsville]," said Martinsville Deputy Chief Robert Fincher.
Fincher could not provide photos of those charged or descriptions of the two suspects still at large.
Eden detective Brandon Buckner, who is investigating the case, was off duty Sunday and unavailable for comment.
Anyone having information is asked to call Buckner at (336) 623-9755 or (336) 623-9240. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.
