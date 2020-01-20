This year’s Homer Dillard Citizen Recognition Award went to four women who are key to the success of the annual Stop the Violence Walk and program.
They are Dionna Moyer, Angela Dillard-Wilson, Tara Scales and Darius Hampton. Each of them jumps right in to handle any task requested, Stop the Violence Walk organizer Garrett Dillard said.
Wilson is a local poet who reads her poetry at local events, such as Monday’s Stop the Violence Walk and program. She often is asked to read her poems at funerals, but lately she has been writing and reading them at opportunities to honor people while they are still living, she said.
She has been writing poetry since she was in fourth or fifth grade, she said. “It relaxed me and gave me something to think about, and I loved it. My goal is a book.”
Wilson and her husband, Ronald Wilson, have three daughters, Quantedra Wilson, Rontasha Wilson and Kadijah Young. She has a 3-month-old granddaughter, Layla Young.
She manages a group home in Eden, N.C., and attends Faith Baptist Church.
Moyer and Hampton are sisters who grew up and still live in Axton and are lifelong members of St. John Baptist Church.
Moyer has been helping with the Stop the Violence Walks and programs since they started, she said.
“I just sort of jumped in there” and has been active on the committee, she said. “Skits seem to be my thing,” so for the past three or four years, she has led the group of women who write and enact the skits that are a part of this annual event.
Moyer’s children are Deajah Hairston, 16 – who portrayed her daughter in Monday’s skit, “A Thin Line Between Love and Violence” – and Demariyae Fitzgerald, 10.
She works in mental and behavioral health for Family Preservation Services.
Pointing to her sister, Hampton said, laughing, “When it comes to programs and stuff, I’ve basically been her sidekick.”
She has been to all the marches and has been on the planning committee for the past few years.
“It’s an awesome cause. Who wouldn’t want to stop the violence?” she asked.
She is a personal property clerk in the Commissioner of Revenue’s Office in Danville.
Tara Giles also has been with the Walk since its beginning.
“I enjoy working with Garrett,” she said. “He’s come up with a plan or a thought, and you have to take it and run with it.”
At the Walks, “I enjoy seeing the community come together,” and also the support from people in neighboring areas, such as Martinsville, Danville and Eden, she said. “As long as Garrett will do it, we’ll be behind him.”
She has two children, Tiara Giles and Isaiah Scales, and a grandson, Cailen Morton.
She attends Monument of Faith Church in Eden and works for WesCare, a company that operates group homes.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
