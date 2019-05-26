For students in Henry County and Martinsville, summer has just begun. For parents, grandparents and caregivers, it’s time to get creative.
For 10 months out of the year — barring holiday breaks and weather-related cancellations — schools provide children with an engaging structure. They learn a lot, connect with friends and participate in activities every day.
When summer rolls around, organized days often go to the wayside and get replaced with sleeping in, cartoons and overall inactivity.
Adults often look for activities to break up the monotony of Netflix marathons. That’s where free local activities come in handy — and this year, the area has a lot to offer.
At Sportlanes, a bowling alley located at 10 Koehler Road in Collinsville, kids ages 2 to 18 can bowl for free all summer long. Scott Tindell, general manager at Sportlanes, got the idea from an employee who used to work in Michigan and had a similar program there.
“It’s a good sell,” Tindell said. “The kids can bowl for free and utilize the facility.”
When children sign up at www.kidsbowlfree.com/sportlanes , they’re entitled to bowl two free games every day in the summer.
If kids have their own bowling shoes, the entire experience is completely free. If they need to rent shoes, they may do so at the front desk for a low cost.
When children come to the bowling alley, Tindell said they tend to enjoy the experience.
“They generally like it as long as someone’s there to coach them,” Tindell said. “Like with any other sport, the first time is wonderment. After that it’s, ‘How do I get better?’”
The bowling balls at Sportlanes start at 6 pounds and go up from there. For the younger members of the family, the general manager suggested parental assistance to help them handle the weight.
There are also structures available for children who want to be independent, but can’t quite get the proper momentum needed to knock down pins.
“For the very, very young we do have a ramp that will roll the ball down the lane,” Tindell said.
The free summer activity not only offers a fun adventure out of the house, but also gives many kids an opportunity to attempt something they haven’t tried before.
“It’s an ages-old tradition that teaches the value of the past,” Tindell said.
It’s also a great way to connect with loved ones in an exciting environment.
“It allows for interaction between kids and their parents,” Tindell said.
More indoors
The summer months also give children more time to visit local libraries than they often have during the school year. Leandio Gravely, program coordinator at the Martinsville branch of the Blue Ridge Regional Library, is already hard at work, lining up fun, free activities for children over the next several months.
“We have several cool things this summer,” Gravely said.
One event that Gravely especially looks forward to is the upcoming Pirates of the Piedmont performance taking place at noon on June 8.
“It’s our Summer Sounds Concert. It’s live music out of the patio,” Gravely said. “Pirates of the Piedmont are really kid-friendly. There will also be snacks for the kids.”
In addition to the concert, the library hosts free STEAM activities every Thursday. The acronym stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.
On June 12-13, there will be a special STEAM summer edition. The first day, kids will learn all about coding starting at 4 p.m. The second day, children will enjoy activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Summer reading
The Martinsville, Collinsville, Bassett and Ridgeway branches also will participate in the summer feeding program, starting June 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, where children from birth to age 18 receive a free lunch Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, the program offers snack foods. Adults are welcome to enjoy a meal for a $2 fee.
Of course, reading is also a fun activity that many enjoy doing at the library. Each branch will host a summer reading program, put together by Janet Boucher, the youth services coordinator at the Martinsville branch. Registration starts on June 3, with a kickoff party at the Bassett branch on from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 6.
“There will be all types of crafts and activities [at the party]. There will be food for the kids and entertainment to the nines,” Gravely said.
People of all ages may participate in the incentive-driven program, not just kids.
“You read books throughout the summer to earn a prize,” Boucher said.
For small children, the big prize is a special book. Teenagers and adults receive online tickets for raffle prizes at the end of the summer. Prizes aren’t yet determined for this year, but generally they have ranged from Kindles to movie tickets to gift cards for use at stores and local eateries, Boucher said.
“It’s done at you own pace, in your own time,” Boucher said. “It’s just a fun thing.”
Offering a variety of free activities throughout the summer, Gravely encouraged those interested in the library’s programs to swing by and pick up a monthly calendar.
“My intention is to inspire, educate and reach the community,” Gravely said. “We’re trying to make an impact, and I think we’re going down the right road.”
And outdoors
There are other free, enjoyable activities around town that don’t require set times or structured programming. Julia Hollandsworth, the community engagement coordinator at the United Way of Henry County and Martinsville, enjoys spending time outdoors with her son, Alaric Hollandsworth, who will be two years old in July.
One of their favorite activities involves exploring local parks with interesting playgrounds.
“My son, Alaric, loves going to the park. Jack Dalton [Park] is close to our home and has a great variety of activities. It's hard to choose just one as his favorite,” Hollandsworth said. “He enjoys the seesaw, interacting with other children and climbing to the top of the rock wall. He also loves to run on the track and feel the sand from the volleyball court between his toes.”
She said there are several area parks they enjoy, including Jaycee Park in Collinsville and Southside Park in Martinsville.
There’s also J. Frank Wilson Park in Martinsville, Fisher Farm Park in Ridgeway and Fieldale Park in Fieldale that many people also enjoy in the summer.
“The more they’re used, the more people will take note and help provide more,” she said.
There are also several walking, hiking and biking trails in Martinsville and Henry County.
It doesn’t always cost an arm and a leg to have a great time with a beloved child. Oftentimes, it’s just knowing where to look — and if you look in Martinsville and Henry County, there’s plenty to find.