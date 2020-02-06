As a heavy rain hammered the county administration building on Thursday morning, the Henry County School Board moved forward on fixing Bassett High School’s leaky roof.
The board voted during its regular monthly meeting to award a $107,780 contract to Cornett & Cundiff, Inc. of Roanoke for design, bidding and construction administration services.
Bassett’s current roof dates to 1995, and much of the coating has expired, school officials said. Lacking the funds to replace the roof entirely, officials gave priority to the areas with the worst leaks and replaced nearly a quarter of the old roof in 2019.
That leaves 150,000 or so square feet of the school building vulnerable to the weather on days such as Thursday, when Henry County was under a flash flood warning because of continued storms. The school division released students three hours early that day and was scheduled to have a 2-hour delay this morning.
Repairing and replacing the remainder of the old roof will take an estimated $2.2 million in the upcoming fiscal year, according to a budget presentation by Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Administrative Services David Scott.
The roof at Bassett High School tops a list of several capital improvements Scott presented to the board during a budget planning session for fiscal year 2021, which starts July 1.
Also high on the priority list are renovations to the kitchen and cafeteria area at G.W. Carver Elementary School. These areas have not been renovated since the school was built, officials have said. There is no room in the small kitchen to install new equipment, and lack of space in the lunchroom forces many students to eat at tables in the hallway.
Scott said a cost estimate for the renovations should be available in the next 60 days. A purchase order is being processed now to conduct a feasibility study.
Other capital needs include upgrading Bassett’s heating/cooling and lighting systems at an estimated cost of $4 million; repairing damage from a landslide on the grounds of Magna Vista High School, cost estimate in progress; general renovations to Sanville Elementary, estimated at $7 million; and an upcoming need to replace the roof at Laurel Park Middle School, which an older cost estimate places at $4 million.
School stakeholders who were surveyed as part of the budget planning process all agreed that sustained funding for capital needs is a top priority for Henry County Schools, Scott said. Administrators sought feedback from four superintendent’s cabinet groups, comprised of students, parents, teachers, and support staff.
However, if and when Henry County Schools will get the funding to complete these projects is now in the hands of the Virginia General Assembly. In addition to considering how much state aid the school system will receive, legislators will vote on a bill that would grant Henry County and other localities permission to levy an additional 1% sales tax to generate funds for school construction.
Del. Danny Marshall (R-Danville) introduced House Bill 486 at the request of Henry County leaders. This week, the Finance Committee approved the bill with minor changes in wording and sent it to the House floor.
Until state legislators approve the education budget, the school division does not have hard numbers to work with, Scott said.
Rising personnel costs
Staffing costs are another concern for the upcoming budget year. If the board chooses to give step increases to teachers and staff, that would cost between $1 and $2 million, depending on the scenario, Scott said.
Meanwhile, rising health insurance prices are projected to add nearly $1 million to the budget, Finance Director Benjamin D. Boone told the board.
A proposal from the school system’s current insurance provider, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, for fiscal year 2021 contains a 12% increase in costs, board documents show. This is due to an upward trend of expenses this year, Boone said.
Currently, the school system pays 100% of the single-subscriber premium for active employees, which is $645.08 per month. Employees are responsible for paying any additional premium costs if they choose to add their spouse or children to the health plan. The single subscriber rate is projected to increase to $723.21 per month starting July 1.
This will add an estimated $930,000 to the budget, according to Boone. Nonetheless, school staff recommended renewing the plan with Anthem and continuing to pay the full cost of employee-only coverage, along with a subsidy of between $40 and $120 to help employees who cover additional family members.
Boone said there are about 100 staff members who participate in these “extended plans.”
County and school division staff, who share insurance providers, looked at “a number of options” to reduce costs, Boone said. These include moving the prescription plan from brand-name drugs to generic, changing the fiscal year to align with the school year and enrolling retirees in the Anthem Medicare Plan.
Combined, these measures will save an estimated $800,000, he said.
“We thought it was important to show that the county is paying for part of those extended plans as a part of recruitment,” Boone said.
School board member Frances Zehr added, “We’re one of the few jurisdictions that pays the complete single-subscriber cost. We have one of best policies out there.”
The board voted unanimously to renew the plan.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
