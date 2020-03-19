The first station in the nation to drop the cost of a gallon of gasoline below $1 did so Thursday morning, just as people are adjusting to what to do with travel practices and plans because of the spread of COVID-19.
A BP station in London, Ky., lowered its price to 99 cents, according to a cashier who answered the phone.
"Absolutely amazing to see how quickly prices have fallen, and the return of something few Americans have seen since the early 2000s," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "We're in uncharted waters due to demand plummeting in light of the coronavirus situation, and yesterday oil prices fell to their lowest level since 2002 in a sign of the deep distress our economy is facing."
The lowest priced gas noted around Martinsville on Thursday was the Valero at 5972 A.L. Philpott Highway, which advertised $1.77 a gallon for regular unleaded. The Valero at 1118 Memorial Blvd. S. is selling for $1.82 a gallon.
The Liberty Street Market and CITGO on Liberty Street, Fast Fuels and Marathon on Virginia Avenue, Kroger on Commonwealth Boulevard and the Marathon on Greensboro Road are all selling gasoline for $1.89 a gallon.
Market Square at 157 E. Market St. and the Valero at 2950 Kings Mountain Road both were breaking the $2 dollar barrier, at $1.99.
But even having cheaper fuel may not matter much for consumers' plans to travel.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it does not generally issue advisories or restrictions for travel within the United States, and despite the overwhelming concern about the spread of COVID-19, the virus has not resulted in an exception from the CDC.
"My driving habits have not changed," said Vanessa Haynes of Martinsville. "I may not get to visit my daughter in Atlanta in April if domestic flights are curbed."
Said Teresa Burks: "My driving plans have not changed, but my vacation is booked for June. I'm just waiting and praying that this coronavirus has passed by then."
"I had travels planned in April, but dialysis has advised they are not treating travelers at the beach - only regular clients," Mary Ann Willard said. "The virus puts a damper on that trip."
Alan Parsons said he is enjoying the price break at the gas pump.
"My driving has probably increased due to the low gas prices," he said.
Jeanie Nunn: "I had a family trip planned for Pigeon Forge on April 2 with older siblings who have health issues, so we canceled due to concerns as well as social distancing and possible closures."
Bo Johnson said he postponed a trip to Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon until later this year.
"My brother had planned to come up from Georgia and visit us at the end of the month, but he canceled," Karen Lavinder said.
Karen Goad said she canceled her vacation trip to the beach.
"I'm a trucker," David Reel said. "Thanks to the majority of rest stops being shut down, it has made my life very difficult trying to make everyone else's life easy. No bathrooms, nowhere to take a break or just get a bag of chips ... it sucks."
Robin Summerlin said she was disappointed that the Elton John concert scheduled for later this year in Greensboro, N.C, might be canceled.
Greg Sykes is from Henry County and now lives and works in North Carolina.
"I’m working from home now, so my driving has been scaled back," Sykes said.
"My driving habits haven't changed due to the fact I have to work," Jennifer Lawson said.
Rives Coleman: "Unfortunately I had to cancel a trip to Orlando for a good friend's wedding, which has now been moved to June."
"I had planned to attend a funeral at Arlington and the funeral has been delayed," Martinsville Council Member Danny Turner said.
Jennifer Ayers-Bernard said she is not driving nearly as much now as she did before the pandemic hit.
"I’m a college professor who commuted to Roanoke, so I honestly don’t miss the drive, but I do miss my students," Ayers-Bernard said.
Other considerations from the CDC if you will be traveling regardless of the distance:
- If COVID-19 is spreading at your destination, but not where you live, you may be more likely to get infected if you travel there than if you stay home.
- People at higher risk for severe disease are older adults, and people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions. The CDC recommends that travelers at higher risk for COVID-19 complications avoid all cruise travel and nonessential air travel.
- If you have close contact with someone with COVID-19 during travel, you may be asked to stay home to self-monitor and avoid contact with others for up to 14 days after travel.
- Consider the risk of passing COVID-19 to others during travel, particularly if you will be in close contact with people who are older adults or have severe chronic health condition. If your symptoms are mild or you don’t have a fever, you may not realize you are infectious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.