Sufficient dollars have been raised to erect a billboard in support of gay people, and now voting is open to choose the design.
By Thursday night, $2,000 had been collected through a GoFundMe account to put up a “Pride” billboard in Martinsville, organized by Ariel Vaughn and T’Keyah Hines, both of Martinsville, after an anti-same-sex-marriage billboard was erected in April along Commonwealth Boulevard.
That billboard, paid for by Thomas Farrell of Martinsville, read “Marriage is 1 Man + 1 Woman.” Farrell had said that God led him to do it.
Farrell’s billboard also created an uproar, with people arguing both for the message of the billboard and against it. In early May, when the controversy was strong, Vaughn started a GoFundMe page to raise $2,000 – the amount Farrell had said his billboard cost him – to create a sign with a message of tolerance and inclusiveness.
Donations came flooding in, most for amounts less than $25, with another good smattering of $50 donations and a few for $100. About two-thirds of the donors gave their names, and the rest are anonymous.
Although most were from local residents, some donations came from other states, from area natives who had moved away or relatives of area residents, she said.
Four months ago, the effort stalled at about $1,700. Last week, Vaughn posted it again on social media, and in just two days it reached the $2,000 mark from about 70 donors total.
Meanwhile, Vaughn had created three designs for signs, all with words on a white background. One was “love thy neighbor” in lowercase cursive in rainbow colors, with “Matthew 22:39” in small letters in black below. Another was “My God LOVES” in black and “EVERYONE” in rainbow. The third was “Martinsville” in black letters “PRIDE” in rainbow-colored letters.
The rainbow symbol is used by some as a symbol of identity or support for gay or LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) people.
Stuart graphic designer David Stanley said he became aware of the billboard campaign from Hines, a friend of his who had lived in Patrick County.
Stanley is the owner, designer and marketer of Silver Lining Design, which creates logos, advertisements, websites, publication and other materials for businesses and government entities around the area and beyond.
Because he has relatives and friends who are gay – plus “was an art major in college – anything creative in anything,” you get to know gay people – he said he decided to help out.
“As you become friends with more people, I guess, you have empathy knowing the struggles” they go through, and “struggling with that in Southwest Virginia can be kind of tough,” he said, referring to how gay people are accepted.
“I just want to be part of helping a group out,” Stanley said. “I have a lot of gay people in my life that are great friends that I care about, so it’s really just helping them out.”
He worked on easier-to-read versions of the three designs Vaughn had created.
With rainbow colors on white, the yellow is difficult to read, he said, so he gave darker backgrounds. Also, a motorist going past in a vehicle at 45 miles per hour can read only about seven words, so the message “has to be pretty simple, but strong visually.”
His designs are: “My God LOVES EVERYONE” in dark blue letters, with a rainbow heart as the “O” in “LOVES,” on a light blue background; “LOVE THY NEIGHBOR Matthew 22:39” in outlined white on a rainbow-striped background; and “MARTINSVILLE PRIDE,” with “MARTINSVILLE” in dark blue and “PRIDE” in rainbow-striped colors on a light blue background.
The light-blue background has the feel of sky and clouds, and “to me it speaks to the higher power, more uplifting, and speaks to the message also,” Stanley said.
The billboard “is one of those things where I think subtle is good,” he said. “It just doesn’t need to be a fight. I think that’s the big thing, is not making this into a fight. I don’t think their goal is to insult people … some of the other messages are just so negative – it’s an anti-something – this is a love message. I don’t think these messages are coming out trying to be anything other than, ‘Hey, we’re here, and we love. We just want acceptance.’”
Vaughn said she wanted the donors to be able to choose the sign’s design, but she only could find a survey option that was open to the general public. It’s at www.surveymonkey.com/r/338NFZT, or search “PRIDE Billboard Design Choice” on SurveyMonkey.com.
As of Friday afternoon, 60 people had voted, with “love thy neighbor” in top place followed by “My God LOVES EVERYONE” in second position.
Vaughn had “been playing phone tag with Lamar Advertising” by the end of the week, trying to get the billboard planned, she wrote in an update on the GoFundMe page, but she expected the sign would go up by the end of the month or start of October.
The billboard “is one of those things where it takes groups from all walks of life to make things happen. Working together and loving our common man is an important thing,” Stanley said.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
