Former Gov. Gerald Baliles, a native of Patrick County known statewide for his efforts in transportation and locally for his support of education, died Tuesday. He was 79.
Baliles was Virginia’s 65th governor, from 1986 to 1990.
“He was a great friend to me, and I admired him a lot,” said Ward Armstrong, a Martinsville attorney who served in the Virginia House of Delegates, with a stint as minority leader, from 1992 to 2011.
“He was a great leader from a policy standpoint,” Armstrong said. “In a day when politics is in such turmoil and there seems to be such a lack of respect for those associated in politics, Jerry Baliles was the embodiment of civility. He treated members of his own part and the opposing party with dignity and respect. There was no name-calling; there was no degradation. He respected the opinions even of those that disagreed with him.”
Armstrong said he and fellow Martinsville attorney Roscoe Reynolds, who served in the Virginia House of Delegates in 1986–97 and was elected to the Senate of Virginia in a December 1996, were talking about Baliles on Tuesday morning, particularly on his influence on transportation in the local area.
“Roscoe remarked that, but for Jerry Baliles … you would not have [U.S] 220 bypass in this area, and he also was governor when the [Va.] Route 58 project legislation was passed,” Armstrong said.
Although he was known for improvements in transportation, Baliles’ real love was education, Armstrong said.
“You do what you have to do at the time. Certainly transportation, when he was governor, had been neglected” and required his attention,” he said.
After his time as governor, Baliles took part in initiatives to improve educational opportunities in southwestern and southside Virginia, he said.
He formed the Patrick County Education Association and supported literacy initiatives.
In recent years, he had been chair of the Patrick County Education Association which partnered with the town of Stuart, Patrick County Community College and the PHCC foundation to establish a 5,000-square-foot workforce-training area in the former Food Lion building in Stuart. Baliles spoke at its dedication in September.
Made Patrick proud
Blue Ridge Regional Library Director Rick Ward said Baliles was instrumental in helping the library system get the new bookmobile for Patrick County.
“He was the driving force for it,” Ward said. “He really believed in it, and he had stories to tell about it.”
Baliles also helped get a $20,000 grant from the Richard S. Reynolds Foundation to go toward the purchase of the $180,000 library on wheels, and he participated in the Writing Our Region major fundraising event for the bookmobile, featuring authors Martin Clark and Beth Macy.
Baliles also attended the bookmobile’s dedication this past spring, Ward said.
“His love of libraries was evident whenever you were lucky enough to spend a few minutes talking with him,” Patrick County Branch Manager Garry Clifton said. “His help with our fundraising for a new bookmobile was pivotal.”
Baliles “was a tremendous asset as far as the education of this area,” Ward said. “When we lost all those businesses to NAFTA and the other trade deals that sent all our jobs out, he was a major force in getting the Patrick County Education Foundation formed, which allowed people who lost their jobs due to the Trade Act go to school for free at PHCC,” he said.
“Everybody was very proud that he was a governor and also from Patrick County.”
‘Transpor
tation governor’
Baliles was a Democrat known as the “transportation governor” and for his work to clean up the Chesapeake Bay and to increase foreign trade, according to The Associated Press.
As governor, Baliles pushed through a 10-year, $10 billion transportation initiative during the first year of his administration that required increases in the gas and sales taxes.
“He had the courage to take the political hit for raising taxes for improvements that future governors would cut the ribbons on,” Del. Vivian E. Watts (D-Arlington) said during a 2002 retrospective examining Baliles’ administration. Watts was secretary of public safety and transportation under Baliles.
Baliles kept up the fight for better transportation long after he left the Executive Mansion, calling for Virginia to install tolls on interstates to raise money for transportation projects.
Baliles also focused on education and world trade. Under his leadership teacher salaries increased to within $400 of the national average. He also introduced the first statewide standardized testing, which later was pushed aside by the Standards of Learning. To stress the importance of thinking globally, Baliles had oversized maps of the world installed in every seventh-grade classroom in Virginia.
He also fought to expand the state prison system and appointed the first woman to the Virginia Supreme Court.
While in office, Baliles worked to get Virginia’s two largest airports, Washington National and Washington Dulles International, away from federal control and into the hands of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.
Student of history
He grew up on a farm. Baliles’ parents broke up when he was young and he and his brother, Larry, lived with their grandparents while his younger brother, Stuart, stayed nearby with an aunt and uncle, The AP reported.
Baliles became an avid reader and student of history, traits that continued into his adulthood.
“For me, books and airplanes were windows on the world,” he once said.
At 15, Baliles went to Fishburne Military Academy, where he graduated second in his class. He met his first wife, Jeannie McPherson, while at Wesleyan College in Connecticut. They had two children, Laura and Jonathan.
They divorced in 1996, and Baliles married Robin Deal in 2003.
‘Rhymes with smiles’
He joined state government in 1967 as an assistant attorney general after graduating from the University of Virginia law school. He worked in private practice from 1975 to 1980 while representing a Richmond-Henrico County district in the House of Delegates.
His cautious, deliberate style fueled his climb from state legislator to attorney general to governor without ever losing an election. Or it could have been his slogan: “Baliles. The name rhymes with smiles.”
He remained active in politics long after leaving the Capitol. After retiring as a partner at the Richmond law firm of Hunton & Williams, he returned to the University of Virginia on April 1, 2006, to serve as director of the Miller Center of Public Affairs.
“Governor Baliles fought for rural Virginians, promoted civil discourse, and was the epitome of a true public servant,” Gov. Ralph Northam said, adding that the state flags will fly at half-staff for the next 30 days in Baliles’ honor.
‘A person of great integrity’
In October 2018, Baliles talked with the Bulletin when he was at the Patrick County Library to donate a print of his official portrait to replace a sun-damaged one.
He talked about there being “two Virginias:” the “golden crescent” of Northern Virginia and beyond, which he called “the heartbeat of the Virginia economy.” The “rural horseshoe,” which includes Patrick and Henry Counties, has most of Virginia’s land but a smaller percentage of its population. The people of the rural horseshoe are suffering from the loss of timber, textiles, tobacco and agriculture – fields in which higher education was considered a perk, not a necessity.
“In this country, education has been the driving engine of our economy, and it is increasingly so today,” Baliles said. “Without an education, you can’t read directions; without directions, you can’t operate new technologies.
“Education has been a key to my life, but it’s also the key to this country’s future, to the advancement of citizenry and knowledge.”
Said Armstrong: “He was honest, a person of great integrity. We could use more people like that in government today. My fear is that the current state of politics scares off the Jerry Balileses of the next generation, and I hope and pray that’s not the case.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report. Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. Contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
