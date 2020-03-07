Get the lead out

New proposed federal rules aimed at reducing the risk of lead exposure in drinking water could be costly and difficult for small water systems to enforce, local officials said.
The Henry County Public Service Authority recently submitted comments to the Environmental Protection Agency about proposed revisions to its Lead and Copper Rule, which will likely be completed this summer.
There is no question that lead is a public health concern, and that water systems should work to reduce exposure, PSA Director of Regulatory Compliance Mike Ward said. The problem is that many of the new regulations would place an increased burden on the utility without a clear benefit to the public in terms of water safety and quality.
In a letter to the EPA, Ward questioned the addition of certain “sweeping proposals” that “seem to complicate an already complex regulation.”
“There’s a lot that’s just uncertain right now until the final rule is approved,” he said. “Any time you can reduce the risk of lead exposure, it’s always a good thing, but we have to be careful about balancing costs.”
This marks the first major overhaul of the Lead and Copper Rule since it was enacted in 1991. The proposal would change how utilities test and treat for these toxins in drinking water, as well as requiring quicker action and public communication when elevated levels are found. EPA officials announced the rule changes in October in an effort to "better protect children and at-risk communities," according to an agency news release.
Exposure to lead and copper can cause health problems ranging from stomach distress to brain damage, according to the EPA. Infants and children have a higher risk of long-term harm and developmental delays because their bodies absorb more lead than adults.
The water crisis in Flint, Mich. thrust the dangers of childhood lead poisoning into the national spotlight in 2015. Doctors reported thousands of children in Flint had dangerous levels of the toxic metal in their blood after lead from old city pipes leached into improperly treated drinking water.
Water is just one method of potential lead exposure, the EPA states. The most common source is lead-based paint, which can still be found in homes built before it was banned in 1978. Lead enters the body when contaminated dust, soil or paint chips are inhaled or swallowed.
Lead and copper get into drinking water primarily through old plumbing and fixtures in the customer’s home, according to the EPA. Small particles of metal can dissolve and enter the water supply through a chemical reaction called corrosion. According to the American Water Works Association, 50% to 75% of lead found in drinking water comes from lead service lines that connect homes to the water main. The remaining lead exposure comes from solder, brass and bronze fittings, galvanized piping, faucets, and water meters.
Congress banned the use of lead in plumbing materials in 1986, but the EPA estimates there are between 6.3 million and 10 million homes in the U.S. that still have lead service lines.
To address this, changes to the EPA Lead and Copper Rule would require water systems to conduct an inventory of all lead service pipes and come up with a plan to replace them by a certain deadline. Replacing all of these lines nationwide would cost an estimated $30 billion, according to the AWWA.
A lot of pipe in Henry
In Henry County, this would require the PSA to inventory all of its underground service lines. Combined with customers’ private lines, this means more than 370 miles of pipe.
At this point, the cost to locate and replace these lines is unknown, but the new rule could have “significant impact,” Ward said.
The PSA is already working to replace the county’s lead service lines. Grant funds from the Virginia Department of Health are being used for a line replacement project in Fieldale, which Ward said contains one of the oldest sections of the local water system.
“To date, approximately 15 lead goosenecks and approximately 19 galvanized steel service lines have been replaced from the meter to the home, using mostly grant money offered by VDH,” Ward wrote in his comments to the EPA, and the PSA recently has been awarded funding for phase three of the replacement project.
But where is the lead?
The challenge ahead will be figuring out if there are other lead service lines out there, and where they are located, especially in sections of the system that were built years ago by developers and then turned over to the PSA. Often, the only way to determine their composition is to dig them up, Ward said.
“We've had to accept other people’s water systems over the years and didn’t know what was in them until something breaks,” he said. “If we find lead pipe in the water system during maintenance or repair, we always have it taken out and replaced, normally with HDPE or PVC pipe.”
“One of the biggest issues we saw” in the EPA’s proposal, Ward said, is a new requirement that any lines whose materials cannot be identified must be treated as if they are made from lead.
“This is unreasonable, and we mentioned this in our comments. We have a lot of service lines that are of unknown materials,” he said, meaning they would be “considered lead by default.”
In his comments, Ward wrote, “It will be virtually impossible for utilities to determine the composition of the service line after a water meter, since the closest a utility can get to the customer-owned service line is the water meter.”
Homeowners' issues
Complying with the rule could also cause a headache for homeowners, he noted.
“The only other way is to ask the owner to determine the makeup of their line and premise plumbing, which would be very difficult at best to obtain any accurate records,” Ward wrote. “This would trigger unnecessary cost by either the utility or the homeowner to hand dig and determine exact line composition.”
Furthermore, he said, “We’re being judged on compliance over factors that we really don’t have a lot of control over.”
This includes proposed EPA changes to how water samples from customers’ homes will be collected and tested for lead.
“You’re required to have the homeowner take the sample because it has to be ‘first draw’ -- water taken first thing in the morning after it’s sat for 6 hours,” Ward said. “We’re at the mercy of what kind of plumbing they have in their house, and two, how they collect the sample affects it.”
As he wrote in comments to the EPA, “There are many factors that can affect lead sample results in premise plumbing that are beyond the control of the utility. It would be inappropriate for water systems to modify an entire system’s treatment program for only a single elevated lead result when all other samples prove that the system is operating adequately.”
Unsafe levels
One recent example was when routine testing of a small well system in the county revealed one house with lead levels at more than twice the EPA’s “action level,” Ward said. No amount of lead in drinking water is considered “safe” for human consumption, but the federal action level is triggered if lead concentrations in more than 10% of tap water samples are greater than 15 parts per billion.
“All sample results were below detectable levels for lead, except for one,” he wrote in his letter to the EPA. “After our staff researched what may have caused this, it was determined that it was not a lead service line or inadequate treatment. The situation was that the homeowner recently accepted a new job out of town and lives in another city. He only comes back once every couple of weeks. Therefore, the water sampled had been in contact with copper pipe with lead solder for many days before first draw, causing the high result and making it appear at first that there was an issue with the treatment system, when in actuality it was something completely out of our control.”
Stagnant water can skew test results, Ward explained. “The longer it sits in the pipes, the more it is exposed to lead and copper, and the higher the reading.”
If tap water testing reveals high levels of lead in a home, there are steps residents can take to reduce their risk. “We would simply work with them to make sure they are doing things like running the water for a couple of minutes before using it for drinking or cooking or consuming. This is a pretty effective measure that can reduce exposure,” he said.
However, the new EPA rules do not specify what happens if a homeowner cannot afford to replace lead plumbing fixtures or refuses to work with the PSA on other actions to reduce their risk.
Schools don't test
In addition, the revised Lead and Copper rule would require utilities to start testing the drinking water in schools and child-care facilities for the first time.
Henry County and Martinsville City schools do not currently test their systems for lead, school officials said, but they're not alone -- a 2018 report from the federal Government Accountability Office found that only 43% of the nation's schools engage in voluntary lead testing.
“The PSA is fully supportive of testing for lead in the nation's schools and child care facilities and believes that such testing is important for protecting our children from the insidious dangers of lead in their faucets and fixtures in those locations. However, we strongly disagree with this proposal to require that water systems be responsible for shouldering the obligation to carry out this testing,” Ward wrote to the EPA.
Instead, the PSA supports the EPA’s existing 3T program (“Training, Testing, and Taking Action”) for schools and day cares, “with public water systems serving in a voluntary assisting role if requested,” he wrote.
Positive numbers
The good news for Henry County PSA customers is that elevated lead readings tend to be rare. According to Ward, “75% of our samples don’t even measure a detectable amount of lead, and all the others have measured below the action level.” The one elevated sample from the Pine Forest well system “was an unusual situation,” he said.
“Our main water system is the Philpott water system, serving about 99% of our water customers. The last test results we received for the lead and copper testing for this system was in 2018, and 21 of the 30 samples measured below the detection level,” which is 1 part per billion, Ward said. Eight samples ranged between 1.2 and 1.8 ppb, and one measured 11.3 ppb.
“It is normally not feasible to eliminate all risks but to reduce risk or exposures where we can,” he said.
