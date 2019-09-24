Gov. Ralph Northam is going to be in Henry County on Wednesday for what is blandly called “an economic development announcement.”
And when those words appear in relation to an appearance announced by the governor’s office, you really only see four likely letters: j-o-b-s.
Northam does not appear at every economic development announcement around the state, but when the workforce is expanded, he likes to be there and help deliver that good news.
Wednesday’s announcement will be at noon on the first floor of the Henry County Administration Building.
That will follow a joint meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors and the Industrial Development Authority of Henry County, which will be at 11:30 a.m. in a fourth-floor conference room of that same building at 3300 Kings Mountain Road. Those groups’ members could have some business to do about the county’s support for new and expanding industry.
Notices of both the meeting and the visit by Northam arrived almost simultaneously on Tuesday, but that has been pretty much the end of the information flow.
Supervisors who were asked by the Bulletin said they couldn’t talk about any sort of industrial expansion, which has not been discussed in any public forum. Other officials declined to respond or expressed no knowledge.
But Henry County Deputy Administrator Dale Wagoner did offer some confirmation of expectations.
“The primary purpose of the meeting and the announcement will center around new jobs and capital investment in our community,” Wagoner said in a follow-up email.
Just last month, Eastman Chemical announced in a similar forum that it would spend more than $7.7 million to expand its manufacturing presence in Henry County, a nice tax boost for the county. But there were no additions to Eastman’s workforce of approximately 776.
So, although several dozen people — including county, city, education, business and community officials and leaders — attended that announcement, the governor wasn’t among them.
That’s another signal that today’s announcement is about jobs.
Now we will await the key facts: Who will be offering jobs? When and how much will they pay? That’s what Northam will be here to tell us.
