ELECTION 2020: Martinsville business owner becomes candidate for city council

"So I did everything from sales to marketing to training and development."

Pearson said she was reluctant to become a candidate for city council, but her husband, Will Pearson, and others convinced her.

"It took me a long time to say I was indeed going to run," Pearson said. "Will's been asking me for the last year, and I've had a number of people that I'd be talking to and a lot of people complain and talk about various issues going on in the community. And a number of different people said, 'We think you should run,' so Will and I prayed about it, and we got our children involved because I wanted them to support it, because it would take away some time from them. And the children were all thumbs up."

The concerns of small business owners are a priority for Pearson.

"I'm a small business owner, and I've been on a number of different boards such as MURA [Martinsville Uptown Revitalization Association] and things like that, and I saw a lot of issues in becoming a small business -- a lot of hurdles you had to jump over -- and I think it should be much easier for small businesses to start here," Pearson said. "That's what this country is built on, so I really feel that I could represent small businesses on city council.