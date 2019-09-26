Serving the Lord isn’t only about attending a weekly worship service, and the congregation of Grace Presbyterian Church plans to prove that this Saturday.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the church will host a block party on Fayette Street in Martinsville. The event isn’t just for church members. The whole community is invited.
For Community Resource Day, Fayette Street will be lined with more than 35 agencies, ranging from those in health professions to organizations specializing in children to nonprofits who help people get back on their feet in times of financial difficulty.
“Every year in October, we have an emphasis on stewardship,” said Kelvin Perry, pastor of Grace Presbyterian. “Part of our stewardship is, how do we best reach into our community and have an impact on the lives of those who may be less fortunate than we are? That’s what our calling is, not only to go out and baptize others, but also to help people who are in need.”
The Community Resource Day allows the public to interact with representatives from agencies that may have been in the area for decades but that not all locals know about or know how to access.
Helping the community in more ways than one, Perry said he expected the clothing giveaway at the block party to be a big success this year. He still remembered an individual who benefited from the no-cost shopping experience last year.
“A guy came through last year, and he said, ‘You know, I have a job interview coming up, and I don’t have anything to wear,’” Perry said. “He was able to get good clothes that he could wear to his interview.”
The clothes at the giveaway are good quality pieces that prior owners simply don’t wear any longer.
“A lot of times, it’s about what’s in our closet,” Perry said. “We have things hanging in our closets that aren’t serving us any longer that are just sitting there. Why not give it to someone who could use it? You know, restoring your generosity to others by giving something that is of valuable to you to them.”
Professional attire won’t be the only type of clothing available on Saturday.
“At the clothing drive, they can get whatever they need to do whatever they need to do. Coats, shoes, pants, dresses for them to go to church or go out and do whatever they need to do,” Perry said. “It ranges from babies to adults.”
After selecting the perfect outfit, people are encouraged to get in line for a free lunch.
“We bought 320 hot dogs. We are going to have plenty of hot dogs and sodas and water to give away,” Perry said. “We’ve got 500 bags of popcorn and cotton candy.”
The promise of free food often draws a crowd, but the pastor hinted that the meal serves a dual purpose in the area.
“If you want something to eat, you get a free hot dog,” Perry said. “We want people to come. We want to be hospitable. We also want them to know that Grace loves them and that Christ loves them too. We are a caring, loving church and we are here to help you in any way that we can.”
Also at the event, a special kids zone will feature fun activities like a bouncy house and face painting.
“It’s not just about the adults. Kids can come and have fun in the street. They can talk to the relative resources and agencies there and that will hopefully be of benefit to them,” Perry said. “This is our way of reaching to the community and bringing it to them, versus them having to go on this side of town and that side of town and trying to navigate through a maze, sometimes.”
The Community Resource Day event congregates the helpers of Martinsville and Henry County into one location at one time.
“A lot of times, people need help; they just don’t know where to go. It’s one day in the year that you can come to a nonthreatening environment, a safe environment, right in front of our church and talk to people who can provide assistance,” Perry said. “All kinds of people have been impacted in small ways by Community Resource Day.”
The unique layout of the event starts the conversation and bridges the gap for people seeking a variety of types of assistance.
“You’re not going into someone’s office, having to wait. This is a very non-threatening day,” Perry said. “You’ve got your T-shirt on and you can talk with these professionals one on one and then take the next steps relative to what needs to happen to assist you and what your needs are.”
If it rains, the block party will be rescheduled for Oct. 12.
