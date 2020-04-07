On Monday, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge Executive Director Joanie Petty was feeling a bit frustrated.
Although she was able to improvise and provide emergency childcare during the COVID-19 pandemic, her organization had not received any emergency funding.
But later that day everything changed.
“We have received some great, awesome, wonderful news,” Petty said. “Thanks to the Delta Dental Foundation, we will have funds to cover the costs of our childcare.”
An email from the foundation to Petty promises an unrestricted grant of $12,500, and the check will be sent this week.
“We at the Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation have been following developments around the COVID-19 pandemic very closely, and we are prepared to assist our communities in this challenging time,” the foundation wrote in its email to Petty. “We know that non-profit organizations are facing difficult decisions around staffing and operations, all while working harder than ever to support those in need.
“We hope these funds are useful to you as you take care of your employees and communities.”
The donation from Delta Dental will have a major and immediate impact to the emergency efforts being provided by the Boys and Girls Club.
“With the donation from the Delta Dental Foundation, we are able to provide no-cost childcare for the remainder of the stay-at-home order — until June 10,” Petty said. “We are still applying for funding for our efforts to provide emergency childcare services, meats and snacks to our families who need us most during this time.”
Petty said her limit remains at 36 children, but only 13 spots are filled.
“We are reaching out to our club members now that we have a no-cost rate,” she said. “We are also opening up to the community for essential employees, health care professionals and first responders.
“We have been both creative and innovative in how we have approached resource development and childcare care services during this time.
“We have to be clear in our message, our purpose and our intent, [and] have to be cautious because our health is a top priority.”
Petty stressed that it takes everyone working collaboratively to make help children.
“As a community and childcare provider, we do the best we can under critical circumstances, and we will continue to work with our partners for funding and that includes local agencies and agencies outside the area,” Petty said. “It’s important that parents have choices.”
In addition to an ongoing relationship with The Harvest Foundation and the local United Way, she thanked Christ’s Church on Spruce Street Extension and Rich Acres Christian Church for providing lunches for this week and Blue Ridge Gymnastics Academy for a donation of Gatorade, water and snacks.
Petty said the pandemic has presented many challenges and changes, but it has also given her time to realize what is most important.
“This isn’t about being the best,” she said. “This is about doing our best when we serve our kids and families.”
Petty pointed out that the emergency efforts for this area began when The Harvest Foundation brought together community leaders and put together an immediate response for the “many needs of our essential employees, first responders and health care professionals during this critical time.”
“The bright part of all of this is it makes all of these relationships strong and opens us up to build new relationships,” she said. “It brings us closer together as a community.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.