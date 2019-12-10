Baseball fans will see upgrades at Hooker Field this summer, thanks to the latest grant announced by The Harvest Foundation.
The Martinsville Community Recreation Association was awarded $407,770 to replace the restrooms and concession stand with new facilities. Half of that amount, $203,885, is a loan or “program-related investment” that will be paid back to the foundation over time.
MCRA plans to award construction contracts in early 2020 and unveil the new amenities that summer, according to a news release from Harvest.
Hooker Field is home to the college-league Martinsville Mustangs baseball team, which plays there each summer. City leaders in 2017 identified the restrooms and concession area among $1.5 million in needed improvements but said at the time that the city did not have the funding.
Several community partners, including Patrick Henry Community College, Barry Nelson and Nelson Automotive Group, the city of Martinsville and the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corp. have contributed to past upgrades to the field, including renovations to the dugouts, new artificial turf and a new scoreboard.
Improvements are being made in the hopes of attracting more spectators and events to the facility, officials stated in the release.
“Hooker Field has served as the primary baseball facility for this community for many years, and getting an opportunity to now upgrade the concession and restroom facilities is wonderful,” MCRA President Barron Frith said in the release. “A lot of work has been done on the playing field and to be able to now focus on projects to make the spectator experience more enjoyable is important. Hooker Field is a true community facility and the planned upgrades will provide a much-needed facelift for this historic ballpark.”
Following the concession and restroom upgrade projects, Frith said in the release that he hopes the MCRA can explore adding covered seating to Hooker Field. The Coastal Plain League has said that if the stadium can get covered seating, it would be able to host all-star games.
DeWitt House, senior program officer at The Harvest Foundation, said in the release that the improvements to Hooker Field will help Martinsville recruit big tournaments and other events.
“Large events like that have the potential to grow local revenues from lodging, shopping and meals tax,” House said. “The Martinsville Community Recreation Association has built strong partnerships throughout the years that make Hooker Field an important asset for our area.”
This is the third of eight awards announced by The Harvest Foundation in the 2019 grant cycle. Additional projects will be unveiled in the coming weeks using the “Grants Map” graphic. Visit The Harvest Foundation’s social media and website for details and future announcements.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
