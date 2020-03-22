On Tuesday, Gretna residents Jean and Landon Spradlin were returning home from a traveling ministry in New Orleans because he hadn’t been feeling well. Landon Spradlin, 66, had both bronchitis and a small case of pneumonia, and had already tested negative for the coronavirus while in New Orleans.
The pneumonia, however, got worse. He wasn’t breathing right when Jean Spradlin tried to pull her husband out of the car during a stop in Concord, N.C.
“When I got his feet on the ground they crumpled,” she said.
Bystanders at a convenience store called 911 and he was transported to Atrium Health Cabarrus, a hospital in Concord. Doctors placed him on a ventilator and diagnosed him with double pneumonia — meaning both lungs were infected.
On Wednesday, his second test for COVID-19 came back positive, the family reports.
Both the Virginia Department of Health and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services have not confirmed this account.
Cabarrus County, where Concord is located, has one confirmed case of COVID-19 as well as a case that tested positive for the virus in a earlier this week hospital and is awaiting a positive diagnosis by the state, according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance, which oversees public health for that county.
The confirmed case, as explained by the Cabarrus Health Alliance on Monday, involves a person who reported symptoms last week after returning home from international travel. That diagnosis became public the day before Landon Spradlin was admitted to a hospital in the county.
The case awaiting state confirmation, however, involves a person who was traveling through the county and tested positive in a facility sometime after Monday, reports the Cabarrus Health Alliance.
If Landon Spradlin's case were to receive a positive diagnosis on the state level, it would be counted as a COVID-19 case for Virginia and not North Carolina because he is a resident of this state, explained Virginia Department of Health spokesperson Robert Parker.
Right now, Landon Spradlin remains in the hospital on a ventilator while local health organizations arrange for a 14-day quarantine period for Jean Spradlin, whose test results from a drive-through testing site still have not come back.
Jean Spradlin, 63, spoke to the Register & Bee on Thursday from her car in Concord, waiting for local organizations to finish furnishing a house there so she can quarantine herself for the next 14 days. While the couple did have plenty of possession with them in New Orleans, Jean Spradlin said that most of those belongings won't be of any use during the isolation.
“I have some giant pots and pans that I used to feed everybody … probably not going to be cooking four gallons of soup,” she said.
It’s not the isolation from people that will bother her, but the separation from her husband of more than three decades.
“My utmost and first thought is I miss my husband,” she said. “We have been together 35 years and usually I’m the one taking care of him.”
On Thursday, his condition deteriorated some, she said.
The couple had been in New Orleans for several weeks as part of their traveling ministry when Landon Spradlin started feeling sick about a week ago. So, he took a test for the coronavirus, but it came back negative. Still, Jean Spradlin believes that her husband contracted the virus in New Orleans. So far, the Louisiana Department of Health has reported 347 cases in the state, with the Orleans Parish having 231 of those cases and six of the eight total deaths.
In Concord, Jean Spradlin said she was immediately escorted out of the hospital when her husband’s COVID-19 test came back positive. Now in an unfamiliar county already dealing with its first confirmed case, Jean Spradlin said that a plethora of organizations have been working with her to get her information, ensure that she is safely quarantined, and provide such necessities like food, extra clothes and internet.
Landon Spradlin, an accomplished blues guitar player who was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2016, has led a number of non-traditional churches, including one in the 1990s that was located between two strip clubs in New Orleans and another for bikers in Texas that met at a bar. Jesse Spradlin, the couples’ daughter, described him as “a modern-day Apostle Paul” — the traveling evangelist who wrote half of the New Testament.
“He’s not just a normal minister,” she said.
The couple has trekked to New Orleans every year and seemingly always catch some sickness while they’re there.
“Something always happens, but this time it just had the one-two punch of the pneumonia and the COVID-19,” Jean Spradlin said.
Landon and Jean Spradlin’s daughter, Judah Strickland, came in contact with her mother a few days ago for a brief time, so she and her three children are under a voluntary quarantine for 14 days. Her husband is wearing a mask and gloves to his job at a factory.
Judah Spradlin, who remains isolated with her children in Gretna, said her father’s pre-existing asthma, his age and the bronchitis and pneumonia he recently developed all made him more susceptible to the coronavirus.
“He falls into every category,” she said.
While encouraging everyone to practice social distancing and to isolate as much as possible, the CDC and other health organizations have warned that the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions and weak immune systems have the highest risk of the respiratory virus causing serious issues.
Through all the couple's travels to different cities and countries, “this is the first time it’s really been dangerous,” Jean Spradlin said. “This has sort of taken us for a loop.”
The family has set up a GoFundMe account during this time.
